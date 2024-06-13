One of the loudest Bluetooth speakers I've tested is also one of the most affordable

The Treblab HD77 is small but mighty. Jack Wallen/ZDNET

I can be a bit of an audio snob. I like what I like, and there's no getting around it. The thing is, I've spent enough time working on incredibly expensive sound systems to know what good audio sounds like. I've also had the pleasure of curating my own setup of audio equipment that brings brilliant life to all my favorite music.

At the same time, I also understand that not only is everyone's taste different, but not everyone cares about audiophile-grade equipment. I also realize that convenience often wins out.

I had to remind myself of that when I first connected the Treblab HD77 portable speaker to my Pixel 8 Pro and played "Analog Kid" by Rush. The sound was filled with the typical overbearing midrange I generally associate with inexpensive speakers. Although that sound didn't change (nor was there any way to EQ it with an app), I quickly realized that there was another compelling reason why this speaker might be of value. I'll explain in a bit.

Treblab HD77 Bluetooth speaker tech specs

30 Watts (25 Watts RMS)

Frequency response: 80Hz - 20kHz



Shockproof, dustproof, IPX6 waterproof, and impact-resistant



Connects via Bluetooth (5.0) or with the supplied 3.5 mm cable



Built-in mics for phone calls



20 hours of battery life on full charge



TWS Mode to connect 2 speakers for stereo sound



Includes carabiner and strap



LED lights for ambiance



On device music controls



Dimensions - 7.3 x 3 x 3 in



Price: $69 on Amazon



My experience

I've become accustomed to Bluetooth speakers that are not only overflowing with features (such as custom EQ via apps) but also sound capable of rivaling bookshelf speakers costing considerably more. So when I first connected the HD77 to my phone and pressed play on my go-to test song, I was taken aback by how tinny the sound was.

It was almost as though Treblab opted for an inverted sound curve with the bass and treble below the mids. That's great for spoken word (such as podcasts and audiobooks) and phone calls, but not so much for music.

I was about to put the kibosh on the review until I realized two things: This little speaker can get pretty loud. Although it can't reach the volume of, say, the JBL Xtreme 4, given its petite size, but the level of sound it can produce is impressive.

The next issue that caused me to rethink my opinion is that this device can also handle calls (with a Bluetooth connection to your phone) quite well. During my testing, the caller on the other end could hear me just fine, but I had a bit of trouble hearing them. Fortunately, I was able to pump up the volume on my Pixel 8 Pro, solving the problem. Once that was taken care of, the HD77 made for a great hands-free call device.

As far as the sound is concerned, if you're a fan of bass, this speaker is going to be a bit of a disappointment. Given that its low end is 80Hz, it's not capable of dishing out much at the bottom. You'll barely hear kick drums and you certainly won't feel them. Bass guitar on most tracks is also lacking much punch but it is present.

But this is a $69 dollar speaker that is targeted towards people on the go. Take this speaker on a hike, camping, or to a picnic and it'll serve you quite well.

ZDNET's buying advice

I was initially disappointed by the sound the HD77 produced, but given its size and price, it was silly of me to think it would be capable of standing up to speakers costing twice the price. If you aren't concerned with high fidelity and care more about loudness, toughness, portability, battery life, and using your Bluetooth speaker for calls, the Treblab HD77 is a gem. And at $69, you can't go wrong.

Just don't expect much in the way of separation and you'll enjoy this speaker for what it is: a portable device that can (like Jerry Garcia) take a licking and keep on picking.