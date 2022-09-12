'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
Discover Samsung week is back in full swing - and right now, you can save up to $1,000 on the QN90B 4K QLED TV, or 28% off the original price. So, for example, the 65-inch model is $1,899, saving you $700 off the original price right now, with more savings the bigger you make the TV. It's a great deal on one of the best TVs on the market.
The QN90B offers picture in 4K HD quality, and while it doesn't include features like Dolby Vision or Atmos, it does offer a specialized integrated HDR+ and HDR10 technology. IN combination with adaptive picture modes and Ultra Viewing Angles, you can watch any time of the day at any angle and still enjoy a beautiful image on the screen.
I had a chance to test this TV out earlier this year, and can say from personal experience that this is one of the best TVs I've ever had the pleasure of watching my favorite shows on. The 100% Color Volume with Quantum Dot technology offers vibrant, lifelike images on screen. With a refresh rate of 120Hz, you can bring that same picture from your movies and streaming into your gaming too.
In fact, we named this TV as our overall best pick for a 4K TV as well as the best 85-inch TV you can buy on the market right now.
Samsung also offers its own UI/UX experience where you can stream live TV shows from the comfort of your sofa, too. The apps that you enjoy will also be at the very top of the home page for easy access, too.
At up to $1,000 off, this is a great deal on one of the best televisions on the market. Because this is a today-only deal, we recommend just adding it to your cart right now.