As a gamer, it's hard not to fall in love with the latest and greatest from Samsung: The 55-inch Odyssey Ark. When it first dropped on the market, the device retailed for $3,500. The Odyssey Ark is still one of the hottest monitors out there -- and right now it's on sale for $700 off. Ahead of Black Friday, you can pick it up for only $2,800.
The 55-inch curved screen brings a 165Hz refresh rate to your gaming and a 1000R Sound dome, so you can truly immerse yourself. Whether you need the screen horizontal or vertical to Cockpit Mode, it has the ability to rotate either way.
In addition to the amazing refresh rate, it can handle a 1ms response time with AMD FreeSync Premium Pro. It also offers Eclipse Lighting to create an optimal blended screen experience.
It comes with four corner speakers and two central woofers, so you'll get an immersive sound experience even if you prefer to listen without a headset. And, if you need to, you can use the screen with a Mulit-View to work, stream, and more at the same time.
At $700 off, this is the lowest price we've seen on the Samsung Odyssey Ark gaming monitor since it launched. Luckily, you have a few days to add it to your cart because it's a Black Friday deal. And if you're still looking for other options, we recommend heading over to our Black Friday monitor deals, where we're finding the lowest prices on the best monitors for you.
You can also head over to our Black Friday coverage, where you can find great deals on gaming equipment, laptops, and more.