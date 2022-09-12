/>
Samsung's 43-inch M70B monitor doubles as a UHD smart TV and is $100 off

This two-in-one allows you to have the best of both worlds: A smart monitor and a television. At $100 off, it's a great daily deal during Discover Samsung.
rebecca-isaacs
Written by Rebecca Isaacs, Staff Writer on

When you're hard up for space in an apartment or dorm room, finding ways to maximize said space can be a total gamechanger. Samsung's 43-inch M70B UHD smart monitor and TV is a great way to get the best of both worlds while saving much-needed in-home real estate – while saving some cash. Right now, you can save $100 on the monitor/TV and get it for only $399 thanks to the Discover Samsung event going on right now.

The M70B is everything you need in a two-in-one system for working -- and streaming -- from home. You can use the 43-inch UHD screen to work on important documents during the day. No need to connect a PC to it; you can remotely access another PC, use Microsoft office software, and connect other Samsung devices to get your work done. Take meetings from the slim camera built into the front screen, too.

At night, when you're done with the work day, the UHD screen can transform into your streaming device, offering the signature Samsung TV smart hub and built-in speakers that give you rich audio while you're streaming your favorite hits. The screen automatically adjusts to the light around you so you can get the very best picture, whether you're catching Saturday morning cartoons or just watching a movie in the evening. 

At $100 off, a two-in-one powerhouse monitor for $399 is a great deal during Discover Samsung's daily deals. If you decide to pick it up, you need to do so today as it will expire after today.

