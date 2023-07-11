'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
If you're on the hunt for a new gaming monitor as a home setup upgrade, the Samsung 32" Odyssey Neo G7 curved gaming monitor is currently on sale during Amazon Prime Day.
The gaming monitor usually retails for $1,300. However, Amazon has launched a deal on the Odyssey Neo G7 for a limited time, cutting the price by a whopping $450 (or 35%). The sale has brought down the cost to $850.
Gaming monitors differ from other products on the market by focusing on a few features that boost gaming experiences. The resolution and refresh rate are the most important aspects of a gaming monitor so they can display games and media at their best, and as a bonus, gaming monitors may also use technology including G-Sync to reduce lagging or delays.
The Samsung 32" Odyssey Neo G7 monitor offers users a 4K Ultra HD resolution (3,840 x 2,160 pixels), utilizing Quantum Mini LEDs, a 1ms response time, and a refresh rate of 165Hz. AMD FreeSync Premium Pro is supported.
The 32-inch monitor (16:9 aspect ratio) is also curved for immersive gameplay and has an adjustable stand. As a bonus, you can swivel or pivot the screen to display content vertically rather than horizontally.
If the price point is still higher than you would like but you still want an Odyssey, Amazon is also offering a couple of other Prime Day sales. The Samsung Odyssey G7 Series is $550 (31% off) for the 32-inch model and $450 (36% off) for the 27-inch model. These gaming monitors feature a refresh rate of 240Hz and WQHD resolution of 2,560 x 1,440 pixels.
Meanwhile, the Samsung Odyssey G70A model has a smaller screen at 28 inches and is flat, rather than curved, but still provides a UHD 4K resolution (3,840 x 2,160 pixels) with a 1ms response time and a 144Hz refresh rate. The gaming monitor also supports G-Sync and FreeSync Premium.