If you've been waiting for the perfect time to snag a quality OLED TV for your home theater or living room, you can save $1,300 on the 83-inch LG C2 right now at Best Buy! This colossal screen is a bit easier on the wallet right now, which makes it an excellent upgrade choice ahead of the Super Bowl.
The OLED panel in the LG C2 allows the TV to create billions of colors as well as true blacks and brighter whites. This means that detailing, color, and contrast are enhanced for more lifelike images, which is great for movie and TV show buffs as well as console gamers. Console gamers will also love the C2's compatibility with both Nivida G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium VRR technology to help prevent annoying screen tearing and stuttering that can ruin your gaming session.
The C2 is also built with an upgraded a9 processor for better upscaling of non-4K content, so even classic Hollywood films and shows look amazing. It even supports Dolby Vision IQ HDR and Dolby Atmos for better image clarity and virtual surround sound without the hassle of setting up extra speakers.
The LG C2 features voice controls via Alexa or Hey Google, allowing you to use hands-free commands over your TV and connected devices. You can even share media from your mobile devices with Chromecast and AirPlay2 support for more ways to view photos and videos or listen to music with friends and family.
And if you've completely cut the cord with your cable or satellite provider, the C2 comes with a suite of preloaded, popular apps like Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu, Disney+, and YouTube so you can get started streaming your favorite shows and movies right out of the box.