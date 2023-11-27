'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Save $75 on the Nintendo Switch OLED with this Dell Cyber Monday deal
Cyber Monday is officially here, and you've got plenty of chances to save money on your favorite tech. But if you're looking for a good deal on a Nintendo Switch console, you're in luck -- one of the best deals we've ever seen is on offer now.
There are three different versions of the Switch currently: the original, the slimmed down Lite version, and the upgraded OLED version with larger screen, better kickstand, ethernet port, and more. Amazon has a great deal on a Switch OLED bundle with Super Smash Bros. and three free months of Nintendo Switch online. (You can read our review of the Switch OLED model here.)
But if you're looking for a deal just on a Nintendo Switch OLED console, you won't find a better one than what Dell is offering. The console itself is at its regular price of $349, but you get a free $75 Dell gift card you can use for games or accessories with that. With games costing $60, that means a free game, plus a little more towards something else. And unlike the other Cyber Monday bundles, this deal lets you pick your free game.
If you're buying a Nintendo Switch OLED console for the first time, you'll most likely want to go with the OLED version - mostly for the bigger and better screen. And while there are other bundles for Cyber Monday, this is the most customizable in the end. And if you're upgrading from an older Switch, this is an even better deal, especially if you already have the games that are included in the other bundles. Dell promises delivery in around a week, meaning your console would be here in plenty of time for Christmas.
More Nintendo Switch Cyber Monday Deals
- Nintendo Switch Sports (Save $20 at Walmart)
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder w/ free $25 gift card (Save $25 at Dell)
- Sonic Superstars (Save $20 at Amazon)
- Original Nintendo Switch + Mario Kart 8 Deluxe bundle (Save $60 at Walmart)
- Nintendo Switch Deluxe Travel Case (Save $5 at Best Buy)