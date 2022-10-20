'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
While there is a massive variety of gaming PCs, laptops, mobile devices, and accessories on the market, it's not too often you find machines designed to be compact that are suitable for smaller rigs and desks.
However, if you're interested in a mini desktop gaming PC, Amazon is currently offering $200 off the typical price of the SkyTech Chronos. You would usually pay $799 for the entry-range gaming system, but with the new discount, the price is now down to $599 for a limited time.
There are three SkyTech gaming PCs on sale at Amazon. The one we have selected is the SkyTech Chronos, a mini PC measuring only 19.5 x 12.6 x 18.5 inches.
The SkyTech Chronos has specifications suitable for entry-level gamers and enthusiasts. Operating on Microsoft Windows 10 Home, the kit comes with an Intel i3 processor (3.6GHz, 4.3GHz Turbo), 8GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce GTX Graphics, and 500GB SSD storage. Fans are included for improved airflow and to reduce the possibility of overheating.
At this price, the Chronos could be a decent rig to send with your child to college, for example, or would make a great Christmas present. The PC would likely be fine running most modern PC games or the Steam gaming platform, although there's nothing stopping you from upgrading the RAM or graphics cards over time.
Alongside the compact Chronos PC, Amazon customers can also take advantage of $430 off the Skytech Archangel and $450 off the Skytech Shiva gaming rigs.