During Amazon's Big Spring Sale, the PS5 Slim Spider-Man 2 bundle is just $450

If you've been waiting for the right moment to pick up a PS5 Slim, you can get the Spider-Man 2 bundle for over $100 off during Amazon's Big Spring Sale.
Written by Taylor Clemons, Staff Writer
playstation-5-digital-edition

Save $110 on this PS5 Slim bundle during Amazon's Big Spring Sale. 

Sean Jackson/ZDNET

The PlayStation 5 Slim is the digital-only version of the console, which means you won't get a disc drive for playing physical copies of games, but you will get 1TB of storage on the internal SSD. And you can install an additional, compatible SSD at any time for even more storage space.  

Also: The 100+ best Amazon Big Spring Sale deals you can shop now

The Amazon Big Spring Sale deal is for the Spider-Man 2 bundle, which includes the digital-only console, a DualSense controller, console accessories, and a digital voucher to download the Spider-Man 2 game. 

All PlayStation 5 consoles also come with Astro's Playroom pre-installed. And while it's more of a fancy tech demo than a full gaming experience, it's still a fun, additional title to enjoy while you migrate your PS4 digital library or build your PS5 digital games collection.   

When will this deal expire?

While there isn't a specific expiration countdown for the PS5 Slim Spider-Man 2 bundle deal, the Amazon Big Spring Sale does end on Monday, March 25. And with such a rare markdown, stock may sell out quickly, so you won't want to wait too long to pick one up.

