The holiday season may be over for now, but as we enter 2023, US retailers are taking the opportunity to offload excess stock -- leading to some great tech bargains.
In the Samsung outlet, for example, the tech giant is offering a 24-inch version of the Samsung Odyssey gaming monitor with a 40% discount. While you would typically pay just under $250 for the monitor, you can currently enjoy a discount of $100.
The Samsung Odyssey gaming monitor has a 1800R curvature for a more immersive gaming experience -- and one that can be kinder on your eyes for long periods of time. You can expect a refresh rate of up to 144Hz and the monitor is compatible with AMD Freesync.
At 24 inches, this model is best suited to smaller home offices, gaming centers, or bedrooms.
If this monitor is too small for your taste, the outlet also includes discounts on larger versions -- up to 55 inches -- as well as different resolutions, including Full HD, QHD, and 4K.
The 40% discount remains while stocks last. You can save an additional $29 on this gaming monitor when you enroll in Samsung Offer Programs.
