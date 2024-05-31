The ultraportable Sonos Roam SL speaker is $32 off right now

Image: Sonos

With summer finally on the way, you might be looking for a portable bluetooth speaker for all your outdoor activities. If you want most of the functionality of our favorite portable Sonos speaker for less, we recommend the Sonos Roam SL. Already the company's most affordable portable speaker, the Roam SL is now $32 cheaper, even after Memorial Day sales have come and gone.

Dropped in 2022, Sonos' Roam SL is like the little sibling to the original Roam portable speaker. Normally only $20 less than the Roam at $159, it still has many of the audio hardware features of the Roam, plus comparable sound quality. The Roam SL lacks the original's built-in microphone, but that's only a concern if you're looking to use voice assistant controls -- or, for the expert audiophiles, Sonos' Trueplay, which fine-tunes speaker audio by using the microphone to listen to the surrounding ambiance.

We've recommended the original Roam as the best Bluetooth speaker in the past, and it still takes the spot for best smart Bluetooth speaker on our list. Especially at a discount of $127, the Roam SL is a great portable choice, giving you the core perks of the Roam for a fraction of the price. It pairs via Bluetooth or Wi-Fi, meaning it's great at home or on the go, and sports Sonos' signature triangular shape, convenient for traveling or setting it up on a variety of surfaces.

Like other Sonos models, Roam SL is dust- and waterproof, making it ideal for all your summer plans by the beach and at the pool. It can even withstand a spontaneous summer rainstorm, and can be used in the shower. The Roam SL also has a battery life of 10 hours, and Sonos assures it'll give you the same captivating sound profile of bigger, higher-end speakers.

You can charge the Roam SL with a classic USB-C, but the Sonos Roam Wireless Charger is also an option, available to buy separately for $49.

