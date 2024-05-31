This Sony Bravia is one of the best-kept secrets in TVs - and it's up to $1,000 off right now

The Sony Bravia X90L is one of our picks for the best Sony TVs you can buy, and for good reason. Its color accuracy, brightness, and 4K image processing make it one of our favorite TVs overall, and one of the most underrated TVs on the market. Right now, you can find several sizes of this model on sale at Best Buy -- the 65-inch is $200 off, the 75-inch is $400 off, and, if you're going big, the 98-inch is $1,000 off.

I've seen all of the best 2024 TVs at CES 2024 and at several events since then. And when I recently had to replace a 7 year-old 55-inch TCL that died, I replaced it with a 65-inch Sony X90L because I think it has the best picture for the money right now, and it has a couple extra advantages as well.

While the Sony X90L doesn't blow you away on the spec sheet, the real-world performance and usability make it one of the best buys on the market. This Sony TV is technically in the same category as its very popular 2023 rivals, the TCL QM8 and Hisense U8K. However, while those are mini-LED TVs and look like they should be better TVs on paper, the Sony X90L has better color accuracy, plenty of brightness, and a much nicer remote than either the TCL or Hisense TVs.

You also get Sony's excellent picture processing to upscale content to 4K, which is especially helpful if you're watching older content or YouTube videos and better than anything from Hisense and TCL. And if you're looking for a TV to watch movies, the X90L nearly rivals expensive OLED and high-end QLED TVs that cost almost twice as much. If you're upgrading from a TV that is at least 4-5 years old, you will be blown away by the picture quality of X90L -- and it will require a lot less tuning out of the box than other TVs.

Sony's superior picture processing also means that it doesn't over-saturate and over-brighten the image the way Samsung, LG, TCL, and Hisense models sometimes do. Again, that means Sony TVs often have a better picture than higher-spec'd rivals from the budget TV makers (Hisense and TCL) and can often compete with more expense models from the premium vendors (Samsung and LG). Of course, Sony's products often carry a 10% to 20% premium because of the Sony brand name.

If you're in the market for a TV, now is a good time to buy while the 2023 TVs like this one are going on sale as the new 2024 TVs are about to start replacing them on the shelves. I'd recommend that you don't miss this deal on the outstanding Sony Bravia XR X90L TV.

