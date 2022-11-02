Sony's PlayStation VR2 launches February 2023 for $550

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Sony's highly anticipated PlayStation VR2 headset finally received an official launch date, price, and pre-order details today.
The virtual reality companion to Sony's PlayStation 5 will officially go on sale starting February 22, 2023.
It will ship in multiple versions, including a base model that comes packed with the PS VR2 headset, two PS VR2 Sense controllers, and a pair of stereo headphones, as well as a bundle with all of the aforementioned items and a PlayStation Store voucher code for Horizon Call of the Mountain.
Pre-orders for the PlayStation VR2 will begin on November 15, exclusively from the PlayStation online store for buyers in the US, UK, France, Germany, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg. If you're anxious to get the process started, you can already pre-register to be notified when pre-orders open up.
Buyers in geographies not listed above will have to pre-order from participating retailers in their local markets. Pre-orders with these retailers are also expected to begin on November 15.
Gamers diving into the new PS VR2 headset will get to experience an upgraded 2000x2040 per eye display resolution, eye tracking, 120Hz refresh rates, and more.
In addition to pricing and release date info, Sony also revealed a new charging stand for the PS VR2 Sense controllers. This $50 accessory can top up the controllers without needing to take up a USB port on the PlayStation 5 console, thanks to its stand-alone power supply.
Sony also firmed up the launch titles that will be available for PlayStation VR2 when it hits store shelves. The debut roster includes 11 new VR games joining known launch titles like Horizon Call of the Mountain and Resident Evil Village. Some standouts are a very literal rail shooter called Switchback VR, physics-based and roguelike The Light Brigade, a VR port of the simply-named city building sim Cities, rhythm-based shooter Pistol Whip, and several more.