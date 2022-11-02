/>
X
Home & Office
Why you can trust ZDNET : ZDNET independently tests and researches products to bring you our best recommendations and advice. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Our process

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?

ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.

When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.

ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.

Close
Home Home & Office Home Entertainment Gaming Gaming Devices

Sony's PlayStation VR2 launches February 2023 for $550

Sony's second-generation VR headset finally has an official launch date and pricing, as well as some new accessories and confirmed launch titles.
michael-gariffo
Written by Michael Gariffo, Staff Writer on
PlayStation VR2 retail box

The final versions of the redesigned PS VR2 Sense controllers and updated headset can be seen on the retail box images Sony posted.

Sony

Sony's highly anticipated PlayStation VR2 headset finally received an official launch date, price, and pre-order details today. 

Innovation

The virtual reality companion to Sony's PlayStation 5 will officially go on sale starting February 22, 2023. 

It will ship in multiple versions, including a base model that comes packed with the PS VR2 headset, two PS VR2 Sense controllers, and a pair of stereo headphones, as well as a bundle with all of the aforementioned items and a PlayStation Store voucher code for Horizon Call of the Mountain.

Pre-orders for the PlayStation VR2 will begin on November 15, exclusively from the PlayStation online store for buyers in the US, UK, France, Germany, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg. If you're anxious to get the process started, you can already pre-register to be notified when pre-orders open up. 

Also: The 4 best gaming VR headsets

The retail box for the PlayStation VR2 Horizon bundle

Horizon Call of the Mountain is a VR-based adventure set in the same world as Horizon Zero Dawn and Horizon Forbidden West.

Sony

Buyers in geographies not listed above will have to pre-order from participating retailers in their local markets. Pre-orders with these retailers are also expected to begin on November 15. 

Gamers diving into the new PS VR2 headset will get to experience an upgraded 2000x2040 per eye display resolution, eye tracking, 120Hz refresh rates, and more. 

The retail box for a charging stand for PlayStation VR2's Sense controllers

Only the Sense controllers need to charge. The headset itself is powered via its tether to the PlayStation 5.

Sony

In addition to pricing and release date info, Sony also revealed a new charging stand for the PS VR2 Sense controllers. This $50 accessory can top up the controllers without needing to take up a USB port on the PlayStation 5 console, thanks to its stand-alone power supply. 

Also: The best PS5 games

Sony also firmed up the launch titles that will be available for PlayStation VR2 when it hits store shelves. The debut roster includes 11 new VR games joining known launch titles like Horizon Call of the Mountain and Resident Evil Village. Some standouts are a very literal rail shooter called Switchback VR, physics-based and roguelike The Light Brigade, a VR port of the simply-named city building sim Cities, rhythm-based shooter Pistol Whip, and several more.

ZDNET Recommends

Editorial standards
Show Comments

Related

I asked Amazon to show me weird tech gadgets. I still haven't recovered
gettyimages-young-woman-shopping-online-with-laptop-and-credit-card-at-home

I asked Amazon to show me weird tech gadgets. I still haven't recovered

What is the world's brightest flashlight? The top contenders ranked by lumens
Person wearing a black glove and holding a hand-sized black flashlight

What is the world's brightest flashlight? The top contenders ranked by lumens

Small businesses have big challenges. Here's the tech they are turning to
Business project team working together at meeting room at office.Horizontal.Blurred background.Flares.

Small businesses have big challenges. Here's the tech they are turning to