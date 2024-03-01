Spotify's 'Song Psychic' is a musical magic 8 ball, but you may not like its answers

Spotify

Spotify is known for adding new, engaging, features to its music streaming platform. Its latest addition is quite different from its prior offerings but just as fun.

On Thursday, Spotify unveiled its Song Psychic which combines your traditional magic eight-ball experience with music, allowing you to ask various questions and have your future determined by the title of a song.

To get started, you can visit the Song Psychic website on your mobile device, scan the QR code on the website, or type Song Psychic into your Spotify search bar.

Then, you are invited to pick a topic that includes School, Style, Lunch, Love, Career, Myself, My Future, Friends & Family, and Life's Greatest Mysteries, as seen in the image at the top of the article. If you are in the mood for extra spontaneity, you can even let Song Psychic pick a topic.

Because Song Psychic is pre-populated with questions it thought would be the most commonly asked, you can't ask an original question. However, you can type a question you'd like to ask and select from one of the many questions in the dropdown that best matches your question.

Then Song Psychic will match a song to the question, with the title revealing the answer. You can listen to the song and share the results on social media. Of course, people are taking to social media to share their results, with Spotify's brutally honest answers making for some funny results, as seen below.

Another post shared on TikTok only an hour ago has already garnered over 20K views when Spotify's Song Psychic output the song "Don't" by Ed Sheeran when a couple asked if the boyfriend would propose.

Of course, Spotify includes a disclaimer that Song Psychic is "in no way actually magical" and "absolutely, positively, without a doubt cannot predict the future." Rather, the answers are generated entirely at random and the experience was designed for entertainment use only.