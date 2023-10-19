'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
Students can sign up for Hulu for just $2 a month right now. Here's how
Students looking to save some cash on streaming services (especially with recent price hikes and password sharing changes) have reason to celebrate: Hulu is once again offering a student discount on the ad-supported version of the streaming service, charging just $2 a month (compared to the usual price of $8 a month). All you need to sign up is a valid US Title IV accredited college or university.
The student discount offer is open to both new and existing Hulu subscribers. If you're already a Hulu subscriber and want to take advantage, you can log into your Hulu account, and click Sign Up Now to apply the discount pricing to your Hulu (With Ads) subscription, or switch to the Hulu (With Ads) plan if you're currently on a different one.
The streaming service will verify your enrollment status via SheerID.
Hulu is ZDNET's pick for best Netflix alternative, and is home to hundreds of popular TV shows and movies, including Hulu Originals like Only Murders In the Building, The Handmaid's Tale, The Bear, and The Kardashians.