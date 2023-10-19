Students can sign up for Hulu for just $2 a month right now. Here's how

Sign up for Hulu's student discount to save 75% a month on the streaming service. Hulu

Students looking to save some cash on streaming services (especially with recent price hikes and password sharing changes) have reason to celebrate: Hulu is once again offering a student discount on the ad-supported version of the streaming service, charging just $2 a month (compared to the usual price of $8 a month). All you need to sign up is a valid US Title IV accredited college or university.

The student discount offer is open to both new and existing Hulu subscribers. If you're already a Hulu subscriber and want to take advantage, you can log into your Hulu account, and click Sign Up Now to apply the discount pricing to your Hulu (With Ads) subscription, or switch to the Hulu (With Ads) plan if you're currently on a different one.

The streaming service will verify your enrollment status via SheerID.

Hulu is ZDNET's pick for best Netflix alternative, and is home to hundreds of popular TV shows and movies, including Hulu Originals like Only Murders In the Building, The Handmaid's Tale, The Bear, and The Kardashians.