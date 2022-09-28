'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Soundbars are rarely cheap, but one deal ZDNET has spotted (via Dealnews) for your PC setup is the TaoTronics PC Soundbar -- a steal at just over $10.
The TaoTronics PC Soundbar normally retails at $49, but when you combine the current TaoTronics sale price of $29 and you use e-coupon DNLSK28 at checkout, the price is reduced to only $10.95 (including taxes). In other words, you are saving 78% of the device's usual price.
The soundbar is small, compact, and a no-frills, space-saving option for tower PCs. You could use this soundbar instead of a pair of speakers, for example, and set it up via either AUX or Bluetooth connections.
There is a single button that manages controls including volume, pairing Bluetooth devices, and either playing or pausing music. You can also use an included USB cable to connect the soundbar to your laptop. As an added bonus, as a Bluetooth device, you can pair your smartphone to the soundbar for streaming music.
While the device is incredibly cheap at the moment, customers say the soundbar doesn't have the feel of its low price point -- with quality bass and sound mentioned in many glowing reviews.