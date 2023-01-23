'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
As Super Bowl Sunday quickly approaches, millions of people around the globe gather around their TVs to watch the big game, eat some great food, and catch up with friends. This year, host the party at your house with a new 55-inch TCL 4K UHD Smart Roku TV for 55% right now at Target.
Smart TVs continue to get smarter, and those that aren't technically "smart" TVs typically have a Roku or Fire Stick plugged into it. Fortunately for those in the marker for a TV, this TCL 55-inch TV has built-in Roku technology that uses voice control that works with Siri, Alexa, and Google.
This TV is highlighted by its 4K Ultra HD picture featuring advanced 4K upscaling to make your shows, movies, and video games show in extreme clarity. While the picture is clear, the high dynamic range embedded in this TV delivers vivid colors to provide an incredible viewing experience.
Though this television has four HDMI ports in the rear of the unit, finding devices to fill all of the ports may be hard due to the access this TV gives you with the built-in Roku. That being said, the new wave of cord cutting has never been easier with streaming service options available throughout the Roku app store.
The exterior design of this TV is similar to how most TVs are, with two small legs located on the bottom corners of the television. But, once you turn this 55-inch TCL 4K UHD Smart Roku TV on, you'll see an edge-to-edge picture to help upgrade your home theater.
At its current sale price of $270, the 55-inch TCL 4K UHD Smart Roku TV is at its lowest price its seen in the past 120 days. With the big game just around the corner, you can truly score a touchdown on this impressive TV deal.