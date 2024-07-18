'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Save $600 on the 85-inch TCL Q65 during Amazon Prime Day
Amazon's annual Prime Day sale is here, and if you've been shopping for a new TV, you can pick up the 85-inch TCL Q65 for $600 off at Amazon, which means you can snag a brand new big-screen TV for just $1,000.
An updated version of TCL's mid-range TV, the Q65 offers support for both Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos for improved picture quality and virtual surround sound to give you a more cinematic experience at home. And with the Google TV platform, you get a preloaded suite of streaming apps like Netflix, Hulu, and Disney+ to get started watching your favorite shows and movies right out of the box. You also get access to thousands more apps like Spotify. The included remote has Hey Google voice controls built-in and support for Alexa.
Console gamers will appreciate the 120Hz refresh rate, which can be boosted to 144Hz for ultra-smooth motion during fast-paced action sequences. The set also features an automatic low-latency mode to reduce input reaction times that can cause lag between your button presses and on-screen reactions. Gamers and movie buffs alike will be able to take advantage of the QLED panel's ability to create 100 percent of the DCI-P3 color spectrum for better color accuracy and more lifelike images.
The TCL Q65 also features an updated, AI-assisted processor for faster and more efficient upscaling of non-4K content as well as enhanced picture quality at native 4K resolution. It features a built-in subwoofer for enhanced bass and richer audio when streaming music, movies, and TV shows.
When will this deal expire?
While the Amazon store page doesn't indicate that this is a limited-time deal, you won't want to wait to get your hands on the Q65 at this price; stock may not last.