One of the best QLED TVs I've tested is $400 off for Amazon Prime Day
What is the deal?
Right now, you can save $300 on the 85-inch TCL QM8 QLED television with Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos support for enhanced picture quality and more immersive audio for streaming movies, shows, and music.
Why this deal is ZDNET recommended
- TCL's QM8 model is one of the best QLED TVs we've tested, with bright colors and vivid imagery.
- It's also secretly perfect for gaming, thanks to its 4K output, vibrancy, and 120Hz refresh rate display.
- A few drawbacks include the low-sound speakers and the inability to turn on when you power a connected console/device.
Last year's TCL QM8 made our list of the best 85-inch TVs, and the other sizes of the model were just as good. It features a QLED panel as well as support for both Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos for better picture quality and virtual surround sound. This TV's dedicated gaming mode allows you to monitor frame rates and VRR status. Plus, our testing of the QM8 proves itself to be a well-rounded TV -- and for a price that is a little easier on the wallet than competing brands.
I'm sure you've heard of TCL and even seen its more budget-friendly TVs at Walmart or on Amazon, but the QM8 is the brand's newest iteration of its mid-range line, boosting a QLED screen with support for Dolby Vision as well as HDR10+, which helps to create bolder colors and deeper contrast.View at Amazon
Setting up the HDR was a quick, 2-3 minute process, and you can make changes later in the TV's settings; and when you set up game consoles like the PlayStation 5, you can set up game-specific HDR settings.
There's also a dedicated game mode, which can be accessed by holding the hamburger menu button while using a game console via HDMI. The mode creates a top and bottom bar, which allows you to monitor your frame and refresh rates as well as choose different color temperature settings or even share screenshots and videos of your gameplay.
The picture quality of the QM8 is much better than what I was expecting, being more familiar with TCL's budget TVs. The QLED panel is bright, clear, and vibrant, which makes it a great choice for gaming as well as for revisiting old favorite shows and movies.
I sat down for my semi-regular re-watch of the original Teen Titans show from Cartoon Network, and even though the cartoon is twenty years old, the resolution upscaling was clean, eliminating that odd "fuzziness" that older, pre-1080p media can have.
And by playing around with the picture settings, I was able to tweak contrast and color to really take advantage of the dynamic art style, which is full of dark shadows and bright, colorful superhero costumes.
For gaming, the QM8 worked wonderfully with both my PS5 and Nintendo Switch, offering smooth playback and great picture quality. Though I will say to keep in mind that your Switch hardware may not support 4K output, especially if it's a first-iteration model (which is what I have).
Although the Switch graphics looked a bit chunky with some titles, especially Wheel of Fortune (but it sort of added to the charm,) they never looked bad, per se. Other games like Hades looked amazing, with smooth animations and on-screen action, and vivid colors.
The built-in speakers of the QM8 sound respectable but quiet, so I recommend picking up a soundbar like the TCL Alto 6+ to boost dialogue and enhance the sound in movies, music, shows, and games.
Another drawback to the QM8 is that it doesn't automatically power on when a connected device is. I own several other televisions, and each of them automatically turns on when I power on a game console or DVD player. It's a very small gripe, but it's a quality-of-life feature that I personally like to have in my TVs.
ZDNET's buying advice
TCL's QM8 (2023) may not be the latest model from the brand, but it's one of the best QLED TVs you can still buy today, with a price point that undercuts competing models from Samsung, Sony, and LG. For just about all things visual, including gaming, the TV gets the job done. And if you want to make the experience even better, I suggest pairing the set with one of the best soundbars available.
When does this deal expire?
While there isn't any indication of this deal being a limited time offer, you won't want to sleep on this discount ahead of Memorial Day.