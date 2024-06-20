'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
The HP Victus 15 is a great cheap gaming laptop, and it's $330 off at Best Buy
The HP Victus is a solid cheap gaming laptop, and Best Buy is running a deal right now where you can save $200 on the 15-inch model. That brings the price down to just $600, making it a great choice for anyone looking to upgrade their gaming laptop without breaking the bank. The last time we saw a price this low was on Black Friday.
Also: The 100+ best Memorial Day deals
HP includes an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2050 GPU and a screen capable of a 144Hz refresh rate for buttery smooth action during fast-paced or action-heavy scenes in your favorite games. Additionally, this laptop uses an advanced technique for cooling the computer as hot air is blown out of the bottom of the laptop to ensure the computer maintains a good temperature while you game.
With 8GB of high-speed, dedicated memory and an AMD Ryzen 5 7000 series processor, this system has quick speeds and the ability to put the power to where your system needs it most. But, you'd think with all the powerful components in this laptop, the battery life would suffer. Wrong. This laptop features a battery that can last up to 8 hours and 15 minutes while being able to be charged up to 50% in as little as 30 minutes.
Also: Best laptops under $1,000
Lastly, if you plan on plugging accessories into this laptop, you're in luck. On the side of this laptop, there are an ethernet port, 2x USB Type-A Superspeed ports, a USB-C port, an HDMI input, a combo audio jack, and an SD card reader.
When will this deal expire?
Deals are subject to sell-out or expire at any time, though ZDNET remains committed to finding, sharing, and updating the best product deals for you to score the best savings. Our team of experts regularly checks in on the deals we share to ensure they are still live and obtainable. We're sorry if you've missed out on this deal, but don't fret -- we're constantly finding new chances to save and sharing them with you at ZDNET.com.