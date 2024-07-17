'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
This 32-inch Fire TV is on sale for $100 during Prime Day
Amazon's 2-Series Fire TV provides decent resolution and supports HDR 10 and HLG, offering vibrant colors and sharp images for its size. Limited to 720p HD resolution, however, it does not support 1080p nor 4k content. (For that caliber of TV, check out the Fire TV 4-Series or Fire TV Omni QLED Series.) So while it may not have the highest resolution available, this Fire TV model is ideal for smaller rooms or budget-conscious buyers.
And right now, during Amazon's Prime Day sale, you can snag this budget TV for only $100 -- 50% off the regular price.
Many users praise the TV's simple setup process and user-friendly interface. The Fire 2-Series integrates seamlessly with Amazon's ecosystem, providing access to a vast library of streaming content and apps. The included Alexa voice remote allows for convenient voice control and smart home integration. App navigation performance is generally responsive, although you may note slight delays when navigating through apps -- a common trade-off for budget smart TVs.
Surprisingly, the built-in speakers deliver better-than-expected audio quality for a budget TV, with clear sound and even some bass presence.
During Amazon's Prime Day sale, the Amazon Fire TV 32-inch 2-Series HD Smart TV offers great value for people seeking a lower-end smart TV for bedrooms, dorms, or secondary viewing areas. Despite some minor performance limitations, the set's combination of decent picture quality, smart features, and ease of use make it a solid choice in its category.
While it may not be the top choice for cinephiles or those seeking the latest features, this smart TV is a reliable option for everyday entertainment at a very affordable price.
