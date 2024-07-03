'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
This 65-inch Insignia 4K Smart Fire TV is just $300 for July 4th
This Fourth of July, some people will watch fireworks exploding solely on their TV sets, opting against summer heat and the hassle of large crowds. If you're looking for a new ultra high definition (UHD) TV at a competitive price, the Insignia 65-inch Class F30 Series 4K Smart Fire promises an array of features and a solid viewing experience -- and it's on sale for $300 at Best Buy.
Also: The best early Amazon Prime Day 2024 deals
The F30 Series features an LED-backlit LCD screen with 4K Ultra HD resolution (2160p), providing four times the resolution of full HD. It supports a high dynamic range (HDR10), delivering enhanced contrast and a more comprehensive range of colors for a lifelike viewing experience. DTS Studio Sound technology drives its two-speaker playback to provide realistic and immersive audio. However, if you need more volume, the F30 includes multiple HDMI ports to offer versatile connectivity options for external devices, including ARC and eARC support for advanced audio formats like soundbars.
Also: The 51 best 4th of July sales: TVs, laptops, Apple products, and more
The product's full name indicates that Insignia's F30 Series LED has a built-in Fire TV operating system, allowing access to streaming platforms like Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, and more. With Alexa compatibility, you can launch apps, search for content, and manage other smart home devices using the integrated voice assistant. Further, you can seamlessly share videos, photos, and music from your Apple devices to the TV using Apple AirPlay.
Also: The best 4K TVs: Expert tested and reviewed
You won't get OLED or QLED quality from any LCD, but if you're in the market for an affordable TV that's on sale for an even better price, the Insignia F30 Series can put on a vibrant fireworks show.
When will this deal expire?
Deals are subject to sell out or expire at any time, though ZDNET remains committed to finding, sharing, and updating the best product deals for you to score the best savings. Our team of experts regularly checks in on the deals we share to ensure they are still live and obtainable. We're sorry if you've missed out on this deal, but don't fret -- we're constantly finding new chances to save and sharing them with you at ZDNET.com.