The wildly popular Toniebox is now on sale during Prime Day for $100
My kid had been asking for a Toniebox for two Christmases straight, and I always talked her out. Why? I'm no Grinch, I just didn't get the appeal, especially at almost $200 -- until we finally got one. Testing a Toniebox has not only convinced me to get one for my kids, but it's such a great idea that I'd recommend it to any parent of young kids, even more so when it's down to $100 during Amazon Prime Day.
The Toniebox is a portable audio player covered in a padded, soft fabric that makes it easy for kids to handle. It's light enough for my three-year-old to carry and kid-friendly enough for my five-year-old to navigate. It's a fantastic and interactive way for kids to enjoy screen-free entertainment without access to questionable content.
The Toniebox uses small, colorful figures called Tonies, which are available in various popular characters. Each Tonie figurine represents a different track list, like a modern-day CD or cassette, triggered by a built-in NFC chip.
My kids love Disney princesses, so they got that Toniebox starter set. It included four princesses, a Playtime Puppy Tonie, a charging dock, and a pink Toniebox.
Whenever they want to hear music from Cinderella, they place the Cinderella figure on the Toniebox, and the music immediately starts playing. If they want to skip to the story, they can tap the right side of the Toniebox, and the Cinderella story begins playing.
When they're tired of Cinderella and decide to switch to Moana, they can just remove the Cinderella Tonie and replace it with the Moana one, and the music will immediately start playing.
Tilting the Toniebox to one side or the other triggers fast-forward and rewind. The volume controls are at the top of the Toniebox, in the form of two cat ears that kids pinch to turn the volume up or down.
A simple Amazon search for Tonie will result in dozens of different characters that make for great stocking stuffers, from Minnie Mouse to Blippi to Trolls. However, users can also buy Creative Tonies, a blank slate for which parents can add up to 90 minutes of content using the Tonie app. This content can even include recordings, so they can even add stories read by a grandparent or aunt.
The Toniebox connects to the Tonie app on a smartphone, as the content is initially downloaded from the internet. Once downloaded, the content is stored locally on the device and used offline.
Kids can take the wireless Toniebox around the house or when visiting family and enjoy up to seven hours of battery life.
