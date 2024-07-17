'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
This impressive 58-inch Hisense 4K Smart Fire TV is just $349 (save $200)
The Hisense 58-inch Class U6HF Series ULED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV is an impressive and affordable option for those seeking a feature-rich television. With Quantum Dot technology for vibrant colors, HDR compatibility, and a 240 motion rate, this TV delivers stunning visuals and smooth motion handling, making it ideal for movie enthusiasts and gamers.
Also: The 83 best Prime Day TV deals that end in a few hours
Featuring a user-friendly Fire TV interface and Alexa voice remote, users can easily access their favorite streaming apps, control smart home devices, and navigate the TV using voice commands. The inclusion of Dolby Vision, HDR 10+, and a 600-nit peak brightness ensures an immersive viewing experience with excellent contrast and detail.
Also: The best 4K TVs: Expert tested and reviewed
The U6HF Series TV uses Quantum Dot technology, which produces purer, richer, and more accurate colors compared to regular LED TVs. This results in over a billion color combinations, bringing vibrant images to life. For its price, the Hisense U6HF offers outstanding performance, a sleek design, and a range of smart features, making it a compelling choice for budget-conscious consumers seeking a high-quality 4K UHD smart TV. This model combines ULED and QLED technologies to deliver enhanced picture quality and color performance.
It offers 4K ultra high-def resolution and supports multiple HDR formats -- technologies that work together to provide improved contrast and more realistic imagery. The U6HF Series boasts up to 600 nits peak brightness across 32 local dimming zones. This above-average peak brightness combined with local dimming is crucial for correctly reproducing HDR content and enhancing overall picture quality. The TV's HDMI 2.1(eARC) port is the foundation for its 240 motion rate and native 60Hz refresh rate, a speedy frame rate that reduces blur and juddering in fast-action scenes.
Also: How to buy the best TV on Prime Day: 4 things I consider when shopping deals
Further enhancing its reputation as a gaming TV, it includes a Game Mode with auto low latency mode (ALLM) and variable refresh rate (VRR) support, which can help improve gaming performance by reducing input lag and screen jitter. It also supports Bluetooth connectivity, allowing for wireless connection to compatible soundbars, headphones, or stereo components.
While the U6HF offers impressive features, it's worth noting that the TV has a narrow viewing angle, which may not be ideal for wide seating arrangements.
The Hisense 58-inch Class U6HF Series Fire TV represents a solid value for those seeking a 4K TV with quantum dot technology and HDR support for less than $350. Normally retailing for $550, Amazon's deep discount offers a feature-rich TV with excellent picture quality.
When will this deal expire?
Deals are subject to sell out or expire at any time, though ZDNET remains committed to finding, sharing, and updating the best product deals for you to score the best savings. Our team of experts regularly checks in on the deals we share to ensure they are still live and obtainable. We're sorry if you've missed out on this deal, but don't fret -- we're constantly finding new chances to save and sharing them with you at ZDNET.com.