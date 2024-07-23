This stereo amp made me feel like I was hearing my favorite songs for the first time

Jack Wallen/ZDNET

ZDNET's key takeaways

The Outlaw Audio RR 2160 Mk II stereo receiver

It's a high-end receiver that delivers amazing sound, plenty of inputs and outputs, and has bass management that will floor you.



It's also far heavier than you'd expect.

"If music be the food of love, play on; Give me excess of it," said Duke Orsino in Shakespeare's "Twelfth Night." The soundtrack of my life is filled with music that spans genres, so when I hear audio from high-quality equipment, I want those sounds in excess (or INXS, as it were).

Recently, a rep working with Outlaw Media reached out to me about reviewing the RR 2160 Mk II stereo receiver. They had been reading my audio equipment coverage and asked me, "So, you're looking for budget equipment that punches above its weight?"

It's often a stretch to associate the term "budget" with audiophile-level equipment, but the reality is that products capable of producing truly fantastic audio come with a price tag. Even my trusted personal amp, a NAD D 3020 V2, wouldn't be considered near audiophile level, but it still costs $500 (and is worth every penny).

My curiosity was piqued for Outlaw's "budget" amp, however (we're talking a $1,000 price tag) so I agreed to take a look. I also learned that the co-founder of Outlaw Audio, Peter Tribeman, was one of the co-founders of NAD, the makers of my personal amp, and respected brand of high-fidelity audio equipment. The aesthetic and design philosophy of the RR 2160 Mk II is all about drawing inspiration from the classical designs of old art deco radios with a sleek, functional aesthetic. Let me tell you, they succeeded.

When I unboxed the receiver/amp, my first thought was, "this looks old school." My second thought was about how big and heavy the amp is. It's a beast; be prepared to use some muscle to get this baby set up. Here's what the specs look like:

Outlaw Audio RR 2160 Mk II tech specs

110 watts per channel, 20Hz - 20kHz, 0.05%

Seven analog inputs (including a high-end phono preamp for MM and MC cartridges), an external processor loop (such as for an EQ), and multiple digital inputs for high-resolution audio



Internet Radio and Streaming: Access to TuneIn internet radio and dual-band Wi-Fi for streaming services

Built-in bass management with a true crossover system



Preamp outputs and main amplifier Inputs



Primary and secondary speaker outputs



Two sub outputs (with switchable crossover)



Weight: 36 lbs.



App available for streaming



Price: $999 at Amazon

My experience



It took me a while to get this monster all set up, but once it was in place and connected, I placed Rush's "Signals" on my Rega P8 turntable, and dropped the needle.

The sound floored me.

I hadn't heard my KEF speakers come to life like that since I've owned them. Every note, every intonation, every beat was crystal clear. I could hear a separation between the instruments in ways I hadn't experienced before.

Yeah, it took me all of two songs to forget about my NAD amp (which is kind of sad, because I like that little guy). But this Outlaw Audio amp is just on another level. I can crank this amp up well beyond 11, and the sound still shines. It may not be the most powerful receiver/amp on the market, but for a 20' X 20' room, this baby is more than capable of threatening the integrity of my ear drums.

No matter what genre I threw at the amp, it delivered. Metal, classical, prog rock, shoegaze, you name it, the RR 2160 Mk II has what it takes to make you smile, dance, headbang, or just stare at the ceiling, lost in the waterfall of sound.

One feature of this amp that really stuck out to me is its bass management. My SVS subwoofer has a built-in crossover that does a fairly good job, but I wanted to experiment. If you're not sure what a crossover is, it allows you to define what frequency of bass is sent to the sub. You can decide you only want 60 Hz for a kick drum punch, or you can boost it to 80 or 100 Hz to give the music a beefier bottom.

At first, I allowed my sub to handle the cross-over and felt the bottom end lacking (which was a surprise, given how hefty this sub is). But I later on I decided to let the amp take on the task, and wow, what a difference. The bass management in the RR 2160 Mk II is superb.

After I'd given the amp plenty of time to "burn in" (which really isn't necessary with modern equipment), I put on one of my favorite albums of the year, the "Godzilla Minus One" original score by Naoki Satō. I'm a big Godzilla fan, and having this album on vinyl is a real treat. Unlike listening to the score through the NAD amp, the RR 2160 Mk II really gave the music a kaiju-like size it hadn't previously enjoyed.

I cranked the sound up to -30 dB and felt like I was back at the cinema, seeing the film for the first time. It was a wall-rattling, gargantuan, beautiful experience.

ZDNET's buying advice

I really can't say enough good things about this amp. The Outlaw Audio RR 2160 Mk II has all the connections and outputs you need, stellar bass management, bass and treble adjustments, and a sizable remote, but more importantly, the sound is really special. From the bottom to the top, this amp shines with booming depths and sparkling highs.

The likelihood of finding a better receiver/amp at this price point is pretty slim. If you want to get true, audiophile-quality sound from your equipment, you best get your hands on one of these beauties.