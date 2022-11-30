'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Televisions are always a hot-ticket item in Cyber Monday sales. And this year is no different.
Many online and in-store retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Target have deals you can still take advantage of, even though Cyber Monday is over. If you're willing to buy a 2020 or 2021 model, or bundle a TV and sound bar, you can save up to $2,500 on upgrades for your home theater.
We've curated a list of the best Cyber Monday sales still available, so you can save time and money.
Whether you're looking for a small TV for your college dorm or apartment, or a big-screen model for your home theater, these deals can help you save big, so you don't have to skimp out on the rest of your Christmas list.
The last time this page received an update, these were the latest TV deals worth checking out:
Below are the best TV deals still available. Further down the page, you'll see other interesting TV deals we spotted at Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and Target.
You can save $1,100 on Samsung's first OLED television. This 65-inch model supports both Dolby Atmos and object tracking sound for virtual 3D surround sound that follows the on-screen action for a more immersive experience. It also features a 120Hz refresh rate for smoother motion and Quantum HDR for enhanced detailing and contrast.
The Sony X90K is the perfect companion to your PlayStation 5 with a 120Hz refresh rate, auto HDR tone mapping, and 8.5ms input reaction time. It also supports variable refresh rate tech to prevent annoying screen tearing and stuttering. Movie buffs will enjoy the included Bravia Core subscription, giving them access to thousands of blockbuster films, as well as the IMAX Enhanced and Netflix Calibrated modes, which show films as their creators intended.
The 75-inch NanoCell 99 8K TV is $1,700 off at Best Buy! An 8K television gives you four times the resolution of a 4K model and 16 times that of a 1080p FHD TV. And while there is no native 8K content available for broadcast or streaming, you can future-proof your living room. The processor upscales non-8K content so you can take full advantage of your new TV and get unprecedented detailing in movies, shows, and games.
The Samsung QN800 8K TV is another good way to future-proof your home theater or living room. You'll get excellent native and upscaled 8K resolution as well as Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound+ for the ultimate immersive experience. You can also re-calibrate the TV screen with the companion app to get consistently gorgeous images.
Here are some other Cyber Monday TV deals happening right now at Amazon:
Here are some other Cyber Monday TV deals happening right now at Walmart:
Here are some other Cyber Monday TV deals happening right now at Best Buy:
Here are some other Cyber Monday TV deals happening right now at Target:
Here are some other Cyber Monday TV deals happening right now at B&H Photo:
I did my best to choose TVs that were on sale for at least a 20 percent discount, since larger screen sizes and OLED models can get fairly expensive even with sales. I also chose a variety of screen sizes from brands like Samsung, Sony, TCL, and LG to suit different spaces and budgets.
Black Friday was on November 25th this year. And while the best TV sales are reserved for day-of, you can snag other awesome discounts all month long both online and in-stores.
Cyber Monday is November 28th this year. And like Black Friday, the best discounts and sales won't show up until day-of. But both online and in stores, you should be able to snag some great discounts all month long.
