16 incredibly useful things Alexa can do on Amazon Echo

Back when I was a product developer, there were always a few features that I was particularly proud of that customers, resellers, and reviewers tended not to notice. Usually, this was because bigger features provided a competitive advantage or garnered more attention. Even so, I always felt that some lesser-known and carefully crafted features deserved more love.

That's why we have this article series. I'm pointing out some cooler features I've been looking at for each product spotlighted. I also spoke to the product designers and internal champions and asked them what features they wished were more well-known. This time, we're looking at the Amazon Echo.

1. Song ID

This feature is new and pretty cool -- as long as you're using Amazon Music. If you ask Alexa to "turn on Song ID", she'll introduce the song and artist before playing. For example, when I asked Alexa to play rock music on Amazon Music, she said, "Playing first, We Will Rock You, remastered 2011, by Queen." Next up, she said, "This is Carry on Wayward Son, by Kansas," before playing the song.

2. Routines

Routines allow you to automate a series of customizable actions using the voice commands of your choice. For example, say, "Alexa, good night," to have Alexa turn off the lights, lock the door, and play sleep sounds. You can also create Routines based on the time of day -- for example, you can set up a good morning routine where turning off your alarm will trigger Alexa to share a fun fact, an update on the day's weather, and a playlist of songs from Amazon Music.

I use routines to turn off blocks of lights, like all the ceiling lights. I also use them to turn on lights when it's time to wake up and control the hall light, as discussed in this cool hack.

3. Externally triggered routines

Routines can be triggered by voice commands, reaching a certain time in the day, being at a certain location, various smart home triggers (like a motion sensor), some alarms, and even the sound of breaking glass. But Alexa routines can't be triggered by, for example, a sale coming into your Etsy shopping cart or when a BART (Bay Area Rapid Transit in the San Francisco Bay Area) train is delayed.

For external triggers, you'll need to install the Voice Monkey skill. This free skill links to IFTTT, Zapier, RESTful API, and other smart home platforms. Setting up these links is not a super-easy process, but if you want Alexa to let you know your train has been delayed by turning all your lights orange, Voice Monkey can do it.

4. Integrate Android Tasker automation with Alexa

Okay, so we're going to get very geeky for a minute. One of my favorite tools on Android is Tasker. It's a scripting and programming environment that lets you customize how your Android device functions. You actually need three apps. The First is Tasker. Next is AutoVoice, which allows you to create custom voice commands for Google Home and Alexa through the Alexa app. And, finally, you need the Alexa app.

Once you have all three, you can use Tasker to program just about everything. Do you want the lights in your house to change to a cooler white when you rotate your phone from portrait to landscape? You can do it with this feature.

5. Delete everything Alexa has recorded

Alexa doesn't record active conversations within its ear shot. But it does record requests after hearing a wake word -- and it sometimes records comments after it thinks it heard a wake word. If you want Alexa to delete everything it's heard -- locally and in the Amazon cloud -- just say, "Alexa, delete everything I've said."

6. Spend money by ordering via Alexa

If it's too much work to pick up your phone or log in to your laptop, you can order on Amazon with just your voice. You simply say "Alexa, order [product name]." Alexa will describe the product it thinks you want, and ask you to confirm the purchase. This feature is helpful if your hands are full. I've used it in the kitchen and the workshop.

To set this feature up, you'll need to enable Voice Purchasing in the Alexa app by going to Settings, Account Settings, and then Voice Purchasing. You'll need to link your Amazon account and it's a good idea to create a voice code.

7. Get a pizza

Nothing is more satisfying than saying, "Alexa, open Domino's and place an order." Now, obviously, you'll have to link your Domino's skill to Dominos.com, and you'll need to set up an ordering profile. Your local Domino's will fulfill your most recent order or any Easy Order you've set up. Sit back and wait. Pizza will soon be at your door.

8. Announcements



Announcements is a communication feature customers can use to make one-way announcements to all of their other supported Alexa-enabled devices, including Echo, Echo Show, and Fire TV devices. Customers can say, "Alexa, announce that dinner is ready," or, "Alexa, announce that it's bedtime," and Alexa will broadcast those announcements on all other devices.

My wife and I use announcements all the time. We have a relatively large house and, when I'm in the workshop or she's in her crafting space, it's a great way to "yell" from one end to the other.

9. Reminders

Alexa can proactively tell you when things are happening. For example, you can have Alexa remind you when your favorite TV show is on. You can also set recurring reminders or even set reminders based on location. Additionally, Alexa customers can assign reminders to other household members by simply asking Alexa or using the Alexa app.

We use this feature all the time. I often set a 3D-printing reminder that will tell me to check the status of a long printing process. And, of course, we use it to help prepare food with timers.

10. Drop In

Drop In can create an instant connection to other Alexa devices in your household, like a two-way intercom. You can use group Drop In to connect your Echo devices in a group conversation. You can also use Drop In to connect with close contacts who have granted you Drop In permissions.

A few years ago, there was some concern over this feature, but it seems to have blown over and is now used quite often by many households.

11. Hands-free calling

With Alexa, you can easily make hands-free voice or video calls to anyone with a supported Alexa-enabled device or the Alexa app. You can say, "Alexa, call [contact name]," to get connected.

12. Emergency contact

Register for Alexa Communication, add your contacts, and you can select any contact with a supported US number as your household's emergency contact in the Alexa app. Alexa will attempt to call and text your emergency contact when you or someone in your house says, "Alexa, call for help."

13. Grocery help

Have Alexa help you stay on top of your shopping needs by adding items to your list. Just say, "Alexa, add spaghetti and meatballs to my shopping list." You can check the list in the Alexa app while on the go and even share it digitally with someone who may be helping you with your grocery shopping. Alexa can also help you determine what you can use as a substitute ingredient or order the item via Amazon Fresh or Whole Foods Market in select areas.

We have Alexa's lists hooked up to AnyList. We have a grocery list, a Costco list, a Harbor Freight list, a Home Depot list, and more. Unfortunately, Alexa has made this feature just a little bit more annoying. Instead of saying, "Alexa, add strawberries to Costco," it's now necessary to say "Alexa, tell AnyList to add strawberries to Costco."

14. Multiroom audio

Speaker groups allow you to play music, podcasts, and news on multiple Echo devices at once, providing a multiroom audio experience. In the Alexa app, you can create custom speaker groups, such as "Upstairs", "Bedrooms", or "Downstairs". You can also say, "Alexa, play music everywhere," and music or audio will play together on all the supported devices throughout your home.

15. Learning games for kids

The Nat Geo Kids Challenge is an Alexa learning experience that helps test childrens' knowledge, particularly about animals. It provides three mini-games: Name That Animal, This or That?, and Weird But True...or False!.

In the animal game, kids are given five clues and asked to identify an animal based on those clues. In Weird But True.. or False!, kids are provided with statements that might or might not be factual, and they're asked to choose whether the statement is about something real, or is entirely made up. In This or That? kids are provided with "silly" scenarios and they choose one or the other path.

Sadly, our very good little boy Pixel failed the guess the animal game, even though one animal in the game was a dog. He also doesn't like keyboards (especially on laps) or mice. But he does love staring at the TV and barking like crazy if he sees a horse or another pup.

16. Celebrity personalities

You can customize your Echo devices with two celebrity personalities -- Shaquille O'Neala and Melissa McCarthy. Just say, "Alexa, introduce me to Melissa" or "Alexa, introduce me to Shaq" to get started. You can hear the latest weather report in their voice, a joke, or a personal story.

This is a cool feature. But in my opinion, it is underutilized. Our GPS helped us across the country with the dulcet tones of Snoop Dogg navigating us through unfamiliar territory. We need so many more celebrities represented here and better wake words.

Wrapping up

So there you go. Sixteen awesome features that should help you and Alexa bond even more. Is there another product where you'd like to know what hidden or lesser-known features the vendor most wishes to spotlight? What are your favorite Alexa features? Share with us in the comments below.

