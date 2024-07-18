Save 37% with a free Xbox Game Pass: Don't miss this Fire TV Stick bundle post-Prime Day sale

ZDNET

Amazon has partnered with Microsoft to bring the Xbox app to the Fire Stick TV 4K Max. And with this Prime Day bundle deal -- still available although Prime Day is over -- you can save up to $46 on a Core wireless controller and get a one-month membership of Xbox Game Pass for free. The Core wireless controller is available in a range of colors, and some have a greater discount than others. That means if one bundle is sold out, another is likely still in stock.

The Fire Stick TV 4K Max is the only streaming stick with the Xbox app, not only giving you access to Prime Video's vast library of shows, music, and movies as well as thousands of other streaming apps, you'll be able to play your favorite Xbox Series X|S and Windows games without a console or expensive gaming PC.

With support for Wi-Fi 6E, you'll get faster, more stable wireless internet connections, which are vital for online and cloud-based gaming. The Xbox Game Pass membership not only opens up access to online multiplayer for all of your favorite games, it also gives you exclusive discounts on digital games, early access, pre-order bonuses, and even free monthly games. If you want to continue your membership after your free trial is done, there are several options for renewal.

If you predominantly use an Xbox Series X|S console, the Core membership is $9.99/month and gives you access to online multiplayer, deals, and a catalog of over 25 classic games. The basic PC membership is $11.99 per month, giving you preload access to new titles, exclusive discounts, a catalog of hundreds of games, and an EA Play membership, while the Ultimate PC version is $19.99/month and adds cross-play multiplayer between PC and Xbox. The Ultimate membership for both PC and console is the greatest value at $19.99 per month, delivering access to both catalogs of games, exclusive member deals and sales, cross-platform multiplayer, an EA Play membership, and cloud gaming access wherever you can access the Xbox app.

