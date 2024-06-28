YouTube Premium subscribers can now play with five new features - here's how to try them

Didem Mente/Anadolu via Getty Images

YouTube Premium has received five new features you'll want to know about. In a blog post published Thursday, YouTube described two features currently available just for Android users and three experimental ones -- two for Android and one for the YouTube website.

First on the list is Jump Ahead, an option that YouTube started rolling out in May. With Jump Ahead, you can skip to the "best" parts of a video without having to sit through the boring stuff. Just double-tap the video to display the Jump Ahead button, which will then take you directly to the part you want to see. Jump Ahead is currently available for Android users but will reach iPhone owners in the next few weeks.

Next up is a new picture-in-picture feature for YouTube Shorts. With this multitasking option, you can shrink the window for YouTube Shorts videos into the corner of your screen. You can then use other apps while still being able to peek at the playing video. This one is also accessible on Android devices.

That takes us to the three experimental features, all of which require you to sign up at youtube.com/new to try them.

Smart downloads for YouTube Shorts automatically downloads a new selection of short videos to your Android phone for offline viewing. After signing up, head to YouTube's Downloads screen and swipe to the Smart Downloads section. If you've recently checked out any YouTube Shorts, you'll see the new ones that have been downloaded for you to watch offline. This one is available as an experiment until July 15.

Also, just for Android users, YouTube's Conversational AI feature can answer questions about the video you're watching, suggest related videos, and perform other tricks. To try this one in YouTube's Android app, tap the Ask option that appears below supported videos. You can then choose one of the suggested questions or come up with your own. The AI option is available for testing until July 13.

Finally, accessible on the YouTube website, the redesigned Watch Page tries to help you find videos related to the ones you watch and more easily access user comments. To try this, just open YouTube in your favorite browser and head to the Watch Page. This feature will be available in test mode until July 8.

Priced at $13.99 per month, YouTube Premium offers a variety of perks. Videos appear in higher-quality 1080p HD. You can more easily pick up where you left off on any video. You're able to watch videos offline. And perhaps best of all, you don't have to sit through ads.