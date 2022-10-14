Save $1,000 on the Zotac Mek Hero G1 gaming desktop

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
As the leaves change and temperatures drop, we hibernate to entertain ourselves indoors. What better way to spend those chilly autumn evenings than gaming? If you're looking for a nice mid-range prebuilt gaming setup, the Zotac Mek Hero G! gaming desktop just dropped by $1,000. You can get it at Best Buy right now for only $1,099.
This gaming desktop features an Intel Core i7-11700KF processor with Turbo Boost to deliver top performance in the heaviest games. In fact, you can keep a library of games on the massive 1TB SSD. Plus, the PCle NVMe M.2 SSD keeps you in the game with speedy performance.
Also inside the gaming rig is a 16GB memory card that works with the i7 CPU to boost your gaming performance during Player-v-Player games, first-person shooting, and more. It's compatible with VR technology, so you can pair it with the Oculus Rift, HTC Vive, and Windows Mixed Reality Ultra, giving you the upper edge in a variety of games.
Another great feature is the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti that allows for Deep Learning Super Sampling and Ray tracing. It's an advanced graphics card that can improve your gameplay with the max settings on.
At $1,000 off, the Zotac gaming deal is a great option if you don't want to build your own desktop. We don't know how long the deal will last, so we recommend you add it to your cart today before the sale expires. You can also check our picks for the best desktop deals in case you're looking for a different prebuilt setup that suits your needs better.