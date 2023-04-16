How to upload your resume to a job application using your iPhone

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
Applying for jobs can be a long, strenuous, and stressful task. Sometimes, it takes weeks to months and tens to hundreds of applications before you find a job that fits your schedule, salary, and location preferences.
So, while you're on the job hunt, it's important to apply whenever and wherever you can. But if you don't have consistent access to a computer, putting in job applications can be even more daunting.
Also: How to use ChatGPT to write a cover letter (and why you should)
But if you have an iPhone, you can upload your resume, cover letter, and portfolio to the application from your phone. Here's how.
What you need: You need your iPhone and your resume, cover letter, or portfolio. You'll need to have your resume, cover letter, or portfolio already completed. You'll also need to make sure those documents are in a Doc, Docx., or PDF file type. The process should take about 2 to 3 minutes.
Make sure your documents are polished and ready for a prospective employer to see. Then, save them and email yourself a copy of each document. If you have a Mac or MacBook, you can AirDrop the documents directly to your iPhone.
Once you've emailed yourself the documents, click on the attachment and press the share button located in the top right corner of the screen.
Also: How to use ChatGPT to build your resume
Then, scroll down and find "Save to Files."
The next screen will prompt you to choose where you want your documents to be within the Files app. I like to save my documents in the "On My iPhone" folder. Once you decide where you want your documents, hit the save button in the upper right corner.
When you find a job you want to apply for, you'll be asked to upload your resume. The website will then ask if you want to upload a photo or a file. Click "Choose File." After that, find your resume in your saved files. It will probably be at the top since it was your most recently saved document.
Also: How to nail the 'Do you have any questions for me?' part of the interview
Then, click on your resume, and it will be uploaded to the application.
And that's it. You've uploaded your resume to an application without needing to complete the application on a computer. You can repeat the same steps for your cover letter or portfolio if the applications calls for those documents.
Now, fill out the rest of the application and wait to hear back from the employer. Good luck!