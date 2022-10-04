'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
A deal for the hybrid and remote workers out there is available online: over $1800 off the Lenovo ThinkPad P16s 16" mobile workstation PC.
Normally set at a retail price of around $3200, the laptop is now listed at $1859 (42% off) when you apply the default e-coupon WSDEALS. However, if you take this e-coupon out, apply WSDEAL13 and then THINK30ANNI, you end up saving far more.
In total, you will then save $1840, or 57% off, bringing the total cost to $1369 -- at least, before you add any extras.
While there are many benefits to hybrid and remote working setups, one of the downsides is the wear and tear on your equipment. I tend to burn through a new laptop every two or so years, and when my PC starts to fail, I tend to look to upgrade at the same time.
When it comes to specifications, the Lenovo ThinkPad P16s mobile workstation laptop comes with a 16" WQXGA (2560x1600) IPS anti-glare display, an AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 6850U processor (up to 4.70 GHz), AMD Radeon 680M Graphics, 32GB RAM, and 1TB SSD storage. The laptop operates on Windows 11 Pro and is also equipped with a fingerprint reader, a Full HD camera, and a large trackpad. However, touchscreen capabilities require you to upgrade.
Lenovo has a range of doorbuster deals going on right now. Many of the products on sale have up to 56% off and these discounts are applied using the public e-coupons added to the listings. You could always try a mix-and-match to see if you can drive down prices further.