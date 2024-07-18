'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
I can't travel without this Anker charger, and its still 29% off after Prime Day
Two weeks ago, while packing for vacation, I couldn't find my Anker 735 Charger and nearly tore my apartment apart looking for it. That's how much of a staple the charger has become on my travels, and once you purchase it, I guarantee you'll feel the same way. The best part is that the Anker 735 Charger is 29% off even after Amazon Prime Day ended yesterday, meaning you can still buy it for $40.
Here's what sets this charger apart: While small enough to fit in the palm of my hand, the Anker 735 replaces multiple device chargers, allowing me to travel with only one charger for my iPhone, MacBook, and iPad. It has a small form factor without sacrificing power by leveraging GaN II technology.
Also: The best Prime Day deals still live
When you connect one device, you get a 65W max charge, enough to charge a 13-inch MacBook Pro, according to Anker. If you use all three ports, which include two USB-C and one USB-A, the charger intelligently distributes the power so that all the devices get the best possible charge.
My first time putting the charger to the test was when I went to CES 2024. At the tech conference, I walked all day, every day. As a reporter, I also lugged my bulky equipment, including a laptop, microphones, and portable chargers. Therefore, when I saw that this charger could help reduce the bulk I had to carry, I knew I had to bring it. I've been extremely impressed ever since.
When you compare the Anker 735's size to my MacBook, iPad, and iPhone chargers, you can see the space you're saving in your travel bag by taking one smaller charger instead of three bulky ones:
Another favorite feature is that the Anker 735 still has a USB-A port. Even though most companies have switched to USB-C chargers for sustainability reasons (which I completely support), I still have many USB-A cables left over. It is convenient to use them with this charger instead of letting them collect dust in a drawer or throwing them out.
Also: The 45+ best Prime Day deals under $50 still available
This charger is ideal for traveling, but if you are an everyday commuter, it can also free up lots of space in your backpack and reduce your chances of forgetting one of your many chargers since this one can do it all. Considering all the benefits of the Anker 735 charger, I think the typical price of $56, while on the expensive side, is justified. However, now that it's on sale for $40, this is a deal you'll want to take advantage of today before it expires.
When will this deal expire?
Deals are subject to sell out or expire at any time, though ZDNET remains committed to finding, sharing, and updating the best product deals for you to score the best savings. Our team of experts regularly checks in on the deals we share to ensure they are still live and obtainable. We're sorry if you've missed out on this deal, but don't fret -- we're constantly finding new chances to save and sharing them with you at ZDNET.com.