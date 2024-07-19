I can't travel without this Anker charger, and its still 37% off after Prime Day

Sabrina Ortiz/ZDNET

Two weeks ago, while packing for vacation, I couldn't find my Anker Prime 100W USB-C Charger and nearly tore my apartment apart looking for it. That's how much of a staple the charger has become on my travels, and once you purchase it, I guarantee you'll feel the same way. The best part is that the Anker Prime 100W USB-C Charger is 37% off even after Amazon Prime Day ended yesterday, meaning you can still buy it for $54.

Here's what sets this charger apart: While small enough to fit in the palm of my hand, the charger replaces multiple device chargers, allowing me to travel with only one charger for my iPhone, MacBook, and iPad. It has a small form factor without sacrificing power by leveraging GaNPrime technology.

Whether you connect one device or three, you get a 100W max charge. However, if you use all three ports, which include two USB-C and one USB-A, the charger intelligently distributes the power so that all the devices get the best possible charge.

My first time putting the charger to the test was when I went to CES 2024. At the tech conference, I walked all day, every day. As a reporter, I also lugged my bulky equipment, including a laptop, microphones, and portable chargers. Therefore, when I saw that this charger could help reduce the bulk I had to carry, I knew I had to bring it. I've been extremely impressed ever since.

When you compare the charger's size to my MacBook, iPad, and iPhone chargers, you can see the space you're saving in your travel bag by taking one smaller charger instead of three bulky ones:

Sabrina Ortiz/ZDNET

Another favorite feature is that the Anker Prime 100W USB-C Charger still has a USB-A port. Even though most companies have switched to USB-C chargers for sustainability reasons (which I completely support), I still have many USB-A cables left over. It is convenient to use them with this charger instead of letting them collect dust in a drawer or throwing them out.

This charger is ideal for traveling, but if you are an everyday commuter, it can also free up lots of space in your backpack and reduce your chances of forgetting one of your many chargers since this one can do it all. Considering all the benefits of the Anker Prime 100W USB-C Charger, I think the typical price of $87, while on the expensive side, is justified. However, now that it's on sale for $52, this is a deal you'll want to take advantage of today before it expires.

