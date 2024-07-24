I can't travel without this Anker GaN wall charger. Here's why you shouldn't either

Sabrina Ortiz/ZDNET

Whether you travel a lot, commute every day, or want to save space in your bag, the Anker Prime 100W USB-C Charger will do just that, replacing multiple lofty chargers with one compact form factor.

The charger's price point makes it a significant investment, and the convenience of carrying only one charger may not justify the cost for everyone.

A couple of weeks ago, while packing for a vacation, I couldn't find my Anker Prime 100W USB-C Charger and nearly tore my apartment apart looking for it. That's how much of a staple the charger has become on my travels, and once you purchase it, I guarantee you'll feel the same way.

Here's what sets this charger apart: While small enough to fit in the palm of my hand, the charger replaces multiple device chargers, allowing me to travel with only one charger for my iPhone, MacBook, and iPad. It has a small form factor that does not sacrifice power by leveraging Anker's GaNPrime technology.

Whether you connect one device or three, you get a 100W max charge. If you use all three ports, which include two USB-C ports and one USB-A port, the charger distributes the power so that all the devices get the best possible charge.

My first time putting the charger to the test was when I went to CES 2024. At the tech conference, I walked all day, every day. As a reporter, I also lugged my bulky equipment, including a laptop, microphones, and portable chargers. When I realized that this charger could reduce the bulk I had to carry, I knew I had to bring it. I've been extremely impressed ever since.

When you compare the charger's size to MacBook, iPad, and iPhone chargers, you can see the space you're saving in your travel bag by taking one smaller charger instead of three bulky ones:

Anker Prime 100W USB-C Charger vs. my iPad, iPhone, and Mac chargers Sabrina Ortiz/ZDNET

I also appreciate that the Anker Prime 100W USB-C Charger still has a USB-A port. Even though most companies have switched to USB-C chargers for sustainability reasons (which I completely support), I still have many USB-A cables left over. Using them with this charger is better than letting them collect dust in a drawer or throwing them out.

This charger is ideal for traveling, but if you are an everyday commuter, it can also free up space in your backpack and reduce the frustration of forgetting one of your many chargers. Considering all the benefits of the Anker Prime 100W USB-C Charger, I think the typical price of $85, while on the expensive side, is justified.