I have a ton of GoPro accessories but this is the one I use the most

One of the real benefits of choosing a GoPro over the myriad of other action cameras out there is the huge ecosystem of third-party accessories that are available for the camera. Everything from filters to mounts, from silicone sleeves to a harness for your pet.

If you can think of it, it's probably been made and available.

But there's one accessory that I use more than any other. In fact, it's the one I find the most versatile and useful.

It's the GoPro 3-Way 2.0 mount.

What is the GoPro 3-Way 2.0 mount? It's a camera grip, a tripod, and an extension arm all in one. It's a folding extension arm that works as a handheld boom for selfies, overhead shots, and follow-cam footage, and it features an ergonomic grip for those all-day adventures.

At one end is a handle, and the other is a 360-degree ball joint that allows you the freedom to point the camera exactly where you want it to point. All the joints in the mount are stable and secure, and yet loosen easily so you can adjust the mount.

360-degree ball joint that allows you the freedom to point the camera exactly where you want it to point Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

You will need your GoPro mounting buckle to attach your camera to the mount, so it's a good idea to check for it before you buy this (or buy a replacement).

You will need the mounting buckle! Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

The whole mount is made from tough plastic and stainless-steel fittings, making the unit strong and impervious to what the elements can throw at it. You can drop it, jump on it, soak it in salt water, accidentally step on it, and it keeps on working.

Very durable build means this mount can take a lot of use and abuse Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

Having stainless steel fittings makes all the difference, as I've come across loads of similar mounts made of poor-quality materials that rust within days of being exposed to the elements.

There's also a fitted wrist strap, which can help prevent your camera from disappearing down a mountain or to the bottom of the ocean – as long as you remember to put it on.

The wrist strap might prevent you losing your g`oPro! Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

I've a lot of GoPro accessories, but this is the one that I use the most. It's super-versatile, and allows me to get shots done that would be otherwise difficult, if not impossible. And at under 8 ounces, it's light enough to take on adventures, but sturdy enough to resist being blown over in the wind when in use.