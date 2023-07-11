I highly recommend this 12-in-1 electric screwdriver, and it's over 50% off this Prime Day

HOTO electric screwdriver. Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

Late last year, during the holidays, I featured an electric screwdriver that was popular with readers. I know from comments and emails that quite a lot of you purchased one and were impressed by the tool, and I've also been asked some other questions about it, too.

Well, since it was something I recommended, I have one. And I only recommend products that I've tested and that I feel make the grade in terms of both performance, reliability, and cost.

The screwdriver in question is the HOTO electric screwdriver and between Amazon's discount and a 40% off coupon offer, you can get it for over 50% off right now during Amazon's Prime Day event.

HOTO electric screwdriver tech specs

Rotary knob switches the screwdriver between three different torque settings

Fast driving, thanks to 220 RPM motor

A massive 1500mAh capacity battery provides ultra-long endurance and, when fully charged, can drive in more than 1,000 screws before needing a recharge

The screwdriver features a circular LED shadowless lamp, so you can see what you're doing

HOTO cordless screwdriver set contains a dozen two-inch long S2 tool steel long bits with hardness up to 60HRC

The screwdriver and bits are stored in the anodized aluminum alloy storage box that has a soft, rubber top handle

Universal Type-C charging interface means you don't need a separate charger

On the one end of this superb screwdriver is a standard 1/4-inch socket that takes the various bits, and behind that is a rotary knob that switches the screwdriver off and on, and also switches between three torque settings. There's also a circular LED shadowless lamp, so you can see what you're doing, which is a nice touch because it means I don't have to wrangle a flashlight when I'm working in a dark area.

Rotary torque knob with shadowless LED light. Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

On the other end of the screwdriver, there's a USB-C port for charging the unit -- a neat touch because it does away with the need for any proprietary charger (I don't need any more of those in my life).

In the middle of the tool are the controls, which are about as simple as they get. There's a button to screw a screw in, and a button to screw a screw out.

HOTO electric screwdriver in action. Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

The screwdriver and bits are stored in the anodized aluminum alloy storage box that has a soft, rubber top handle. If you want more than the dozen bits, HOTO have a version with 25 bits in a different case for $10 more -- also on sale during Prime Day 2023!

Removing the HOTO electric screwdriver from its aluminum carry case. Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

The three torque settings range from powerful enough to assemble a PC case or flat pack furniture (where you need quite low power), to powerful enough to put a fence up or screw down floorboards.

What this screwdriver doesn't offer is a super-gentle setting for things such as electronic gadgets, which this screwdriver might be too powerful for. This is where a mini precision electric screwdriver complements the HOTO screwdriver really well.

Aside from the lack of a super-gentle setting, the HOTO electric screwdriver with a dozen bits is a great choice. Mine has already had many months of use and is going strong.

As mentioned above, if you want more bits, then the version with 25 bits offers the exact same screwdriver, with a different carry case, for just $10 more.