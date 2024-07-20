I love this DeWalt cordless drill and impact driver set, and you can get it for 30% off

The DeWalt 20V MAX cordless drill and impact driver set. Amazon/ZDNET

There's never been a better time to refresh some of your old or worn-out tools, and if you're looking for some cordless tools, DeWalt has a deal you should pay attention to.

For $168 -- which is 30%, or $72, off the list price -- you can treat yourself to a DeWalt 20V MAX cordless drill and impact driver set. And what a great set it is!

Now, I can't say that I'm much of a tool brand fanboy, but I've grown quite fond of DeWalt power tools. It's a brand that delivers decent tools for fair prices. I've owned these exact same tools and they've been heavily used and abused -- to the point where both have now and then been used as hammers -- and they're still going strong.

The 20V system is powerful enough to tackle most jobs you're likely to come across, yet the tool and batteries are light enough that you can wield them for a few hours without getting fatigued.

With this kit, not only do you get the 1/2-inch drill and the 1/4-inch impact driver, but you also get two 20V/1.5Ah rechargeable batteries, a battery charger, and a neat carrying case.

Not only is this DeWalt 20V MAX cordless kit a great way to upgrade your worn-out tools, but it also makes a great gift for someone starting out on their DIY journey. This kit is well-loved on Amazon, with over 57,000 ratings giving it an average score of 4.7.

If I didn't already have one of these kits, I'd definitely be buying it!

