If a scratch or two doesn't bother you, these iPads deals are a steal

Woot!'s S&D sale includes iPad offers from $119.
charlie-osborne
Written by Charlie Osborne, Contributing Writer on
Woot!

If the idea of owning an iPad with a scratch or dent doesn't bother you, you should check out the latest deals on refurbished iPads at Woot!.

Apple products, including iPads, iPhones, and MacBooks, are known for being expensive. However, fans of the company and the iOS/macOS ecosystem note the potential advantages of these devices over Windows or Android, and if you are in the creative field, iPads, in particular, can be a valuable investment for hobbies or your business. 

iPads are tablets suitable for a range of tasks: web browsing, streaming, accessing software from Apple's App Store, creative and artistic use, gaming, work, and more. The tablet has proven popular enough that Apple branched out from one model and now offers the iPad alongside the iPad mini, iPad Air, and iPad Pro. 

You can expect to pay over $1000 for a top-spec model; however, if you need a more affordable option, Woot! has you covered. 

The Amazon-owned company is currently operating an "S&D" sale -- scratch and dent -- where refurbished iPads are being offered for bargain prices. These include:

  • Apple 9.7" iPad Air 2: from $119
  • Apple 9.7" iPad 6: from $149.99
  • Apple 10.2" iPad 8: from $244.99
  • Apple 7.9" iPad mini 4: from $129.99

Woots!' deals begin at $119. The sale will end on August 12. If you're interested in the Apple iPad event, check out Woot! below:

S&D Apple iPads

 $119 at Woot!

