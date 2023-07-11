'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
Ever wanted a thermal camera for your iPhone? Well, here's your chance to get the superb Infiray P2 Pro+ thermal camera for the iPhone and save $110.
Not sure why you'd need a thermal camera?
Also: Best Prime Day deals
I could rattle off dozens of good reasons, but here are a few uses I've been putting mine to just recently:
Don't let the tiny size and weight of the P2 Pro+ fool you. It might measure only 27 × 18 × 9.8mm and weigh a mere 9 grams, but it can read temperatures in the range of -20 C to 550 C with an accuracy of ±2 C.
Along with the tiny thermal camera, the kit includes a magnetic snap-on macro lens that allows the camera to be brought super close to the item being examined.
Review: This tiny smartphone accessory gives you a fantastic superpower
While you can buy Android smartphones with built-in thermal cameras, no such iPhone exists, but for $239 -- a saving of $110 on the list price of $349 -- the Infiray P2 Pro+ allows you to add this really useful superpower to your iPhone.
This is a fantastic addition to any repair toolkit.