Get $50 off a handy thermal camera for your phone in this Amazon Prime Day deal
What's the deal?
The InfiRay P2 Pro for iPhone and InfiRay P2 Pro for Android is 15% off in this Amazon Prime Day deal, and you can pick them up for $296.
Not sure why you'd need a thermal camera?
I could rattle off dozens of good reasons, but here are a few uses I've been putting mine to just recently:
- Finding overheating electrical components (faulty components usually run hotter).
- Diagnose all sorts of HVAC problems, from windows that leak heat, to radiators that aren't warming up properly, and AC units that aren't cooling.
- Uncovering dangerously overheating rechargeable batteries.
- Finding radiator pipes underneath floorboards.
- Spotting problems with cooling systems on desktop and laptop systems.
- Spot binding brakes on cars.
Don't let the tiny size and weight of the P2 Pro fool you. It might measure only 27 × 18 × 9.8 mm and weigh a mere 9 grams, but it can read temperatures in the range of -20 °C to 550 °C with an accuracy of ±2 °C.
Along with the tiny thermal camera, the kit includes a magnetic snap-on macro lens that allows the camera to be brought super close to the item being examined.
While you can buy Android smartphones with built-in thermal cameras, no such iPhone exists.
However, for $349 for the InfiRay P2 Pro for iPhone and the InfiRay P2 Pro for Android you can add this really useful superpower to your smartphone.
