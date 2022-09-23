'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
When you're on the hunt for a live-action camera, GoPro's are far from your only option.
Insta360's live-action camera range has risen in popularity in recent years, and as the company launches its end-of-season sale, the ONE X2 and ONE RS are available for a discount.
The standalone Insta360 ONE X2 camera is on sale for $386, a 10% discount on its typical $429 price tag. The ONE RS also comes with 10% off, bringing the price down from $299 to $269.
The Insta360 ONE X2 is a pocket-sized standalone action camera that is able to record footage in 5.7K, 360-degree capture. Footage can be edited and improved via AI technologies and the camera can be voice-controlled. Furthermore, the device is waterproof up to 10m.
In comparison, the Insta360 ONE RS has been designed with extreme and adrenaline sports in mind. The ONE RS contains an improved 1/2" 48MP image sensor and video capture in 4K at 60fps -- or 6K widescreen shoots -- are possible. An integrated "boost lens" is included for zooming in on points of interest while users are climbing, biking, or swimming.
This camera is protected by a rugged chassis and is waterproof up to 16ft.
We've reviewed the Insta360 X3, the successor to the X2, and we also consider it an excellent live-action camera.
In our review of the firm's first webcam offering, the Insta360 Link, ZDNET found that it is a spectacular device, combining the best of Insta360's existing camera technologies with an easy setup, 4K resolution, and a light enough chassis to fit on laptops comfortably.
Insta360's sale will end on September 28. As a bonus add-on, the company has also slashed the price of its Insta360 Care accident protection plan by 10% and a further 5% discount is on offer for select products purchased through PayPal.
