Jaw-dropping EcoFlow deals are still on, but you need to hurry!
I hear from a lot of readers who'd love to get their hands on a portable power station, but the cost puts them out of reach. I understand, they're not cheap, and with the Amazon Prime Day deals over, you might think that you've missed your chance.
Wrong!
The deals are still going and there's never been a better time to pick up a power station. Whether you want something for camping or a setup to power your home, you should check out these deals.
From July 1 to July 23, customers can save up to $2,899 on EcoFlow's portable power stations, and this includes the company's newly-released flagship DELTA Pro 3.
Also: The best Prime Day deals: Live updates
Let's take a look at the deals!
- Current price: $3,139
- Original price: $3,699
This is the flagship EcoFlow power station, featuring 4,000Wh LFP battery capacity (expandable to 48kWh with extra batteries), supports 120V/240V voltage and has a 4000W output (6000W with X-Boost, scalable up to 12000W), which means that it can power pretty much any home appliance, even big stuff such as a 3-ton central AC or a 1HP water pump.
- Current price: $3,199
- Original price: $4,898
Want a 400W solar panel to go with your DELTA Pro 3? No problem, here you can pick up a combo and save a whopping $1,699 off the full price. This is an amazing deal for what is a super solar generator set up.
EcoFlow RIVER 2
Save $121
- Current price: $168
- Original price: $289
A small, hand-portable unit that weighs only 7.7 lbs and yet can output 600W and run 6 essential appliances simultaneously without worrying about overloading.
Featuring a 3,600Wh LFP battery capacity, the DELTA Pro provides huge electrical storage for home battery backup power supply as well as outdoor camping. This power station has 15 output methods: 2 x USB-A, 2 x USB-A Fast Charge, 2 x USB-C (100W), 5 x AC Outlets, 2 x DC Outlets, 1 car power output and 1 Anderson port.
Other EcoFlow deals
EcoFlow RIVER 2 Pro (save $220): With an output of up to 1,600W, run 80% off all your appliances, even high wattage ones. With 11 outlets, from 800W AC outlets to USB-C, simultaneously charge or run all your devices without worrying about overloading.
EcoFlow DELTA 2 (save $520): With 1,800W output, that's on par with gasoline generators and 15 outlets and its huge output, you can power 90% of your appliances.
EcoFlow DELTA 2 with Smart Extra Battery (save $820): Add an extra battery to the DELTA 2 to reach a capacity of 2,048Wh.
EcoFlow DELTA 2 Max (save $700): 2,400W output (3,400W. boost`) and 15 outlets, this is a behemoth of a power station.
EcoFlow GLACIER Portable Car Refrigerator (save $350): In addition to freezing, this portable car refrigerator can also deliver 18 solid ice cubes in 12 minutes using the built-in 120w powerful compressor.
EcoFlow RIVER 2 with 45W Solar Panel (save $120): At a mere 10.8 lbs, this bundle of EcoFlow RIVER 2 solar generator and 45W solar panel is one of the most portable solar generators around.
When will these deals expire?
Deals are subject to sell-out or expire at any time, though ZDNET remains committed to finding, sharing, and updating the best product deals for you to score the best savings. Our team of experts regularly checks in on the deals we share to ensure they are still live and obtainable. We're sorry if you've missed out on this deal, but don't fret -- we're constantly finding new chances to save and sharing them with you at ZDNET.com.