Jaw-dropping EcoFlow deals during Amazon Prime Day

If you're looking to buy a power station, there's never been a better time to pick one up and save a big chunk of change than Amazon Prime Day.
Written by Adrian Kingsley-Hughes, Senior Contributing Editor
EcoFlow DELTA Pro 3
EcoFlow DELTA Pro 3
EcoFlow DELTA Pro 3
Save $560
View now View at Amazon
EcoFlow DELTA Pro 3 + 400W Portable Solar Panel
EcoFlow DELTA Pro 3 + 400W Portable Solar Panel
EcoFlow DELTA Pro 3 + 400W Portable Solar Panel
Save $1,699
View now View at Amazon
EcoFlow DELTA Pro
EcoFlow DELTA Pro
EcoFlow DELTA Pro
Save $1,500
View now View at Amazon
Amazon Prime Day deals on EcoFlow power stations
EcoFlow

I hear from a lot of readers who'd love to get their hands on a portable power station, but the cost puts them out of reach. I understand, they're not cheap, but with the Amazon Prime Day deals underway, there's never been a better time to pick up a power station. Whether you want something for camping or a setup to power your home, you should check out these deals.

From July 1 to July 23, customers can save up to $2,899 on EcoFlow's portable power stations, and this includes the company's newly-released flagship DELTA Pro 3

Also: The best Prime Day deals: Live updates

Let's take a look at the deals!

EcoFlow DELTA Pro 3

Save $560
EcoFlow DELTA Pro 3
EcoFlow
  • Current price: $3,139
  • Original price: $3,699

This is the flagship EcoFlow power station, featuring 4,000Wh LFP battery capacity (expandable to 48kWh with extra batteries), supports 120V/240V voltage and has a 4000W output (6000W with X-Boost, scalable up to 12000W), which means that it can power pretty much any home appliance, even big stuff such as a 3-ton central AC or a 1HP water pump.

View now at Amazon

EcoFlow DELTA Pro 3 + 400W Portable Solar Panel

Save $1,699
EcoFlow DELTA Pro 3 + 400W Portable Solar Panel
EcoFlow
  • Current price: $3,199
  • Original price: $4,898

Want a 400W solar panel to go with your DELTA Pro 3? No problem, here you can pick up a combo and save a whopping $1,699 off the full price. This is an amazing deal for what is a super solar generator set up.

View now at Amazon

EcoFlow RIVER 2

Save $121

EcoFlow RIVER 2
EcoFlow
  • Current price: $168
  • Original price: $289

A small, hand-portable unit that weighs only 7.7 lbs and yet can output 600W and run 6 essential appliances simultaneously without worrying about overloading.

EcoFlow DELTA Pro

Save $1,500
EcoFlow DELTA Pro
EcoFlow

Featuring a 3,600Wh LFP battery capacity, the DELTA Pro provides huge electrical storage for home battery backup power supply as well as outdoor camping. This power station has 15 output methods: 2 x USB-A, 2 x USB-A Fast Charge, 2 x USB-C (100W), 5 x AC Outlets, 2 x DC Outlets, 1 car power output and 1 Anderson port.

View now at Amazon

Other EcoFlow deals

EcoFlow RIVER 2 Pro (save $220): With an output of up to 1,600W, run 80% off all your appliances, even high wattage ones. With 11 outlets, from 800W AC outlets to USB-C, simultaneously charge or run all your devices without worrying about overloading.

EcoFlow DELTA 2 (save $520): With 1,800W output, that's on par with gasoline generators and 15 outlets and its huge output, you can power 90% of your appliances.

EcoFlow DELTA 2 with Smart Extra Battery (save $820): Add an extra battery to the DELTA 2 to reach a capacity of 2,048Wh.

EcoFlow DELTA 2 Max (save $700): 2,400W output (3,400W. boost`) and 15 outlets, this is a behemoth of a power station.

EcoFlow GLACIER Portable Car Refrigerator (save $350): In addition to freezing, this portable car refrigerator can also deliver 18 solid ice cubes in 12 minutes using the built-in 120w powerful compressor.

EcoFlow RIVER 2 with 45W Solar Panel (save $120): At a mere 10.8 lbs, this bundle of EcoFlow RIVER 2 solar generator and 45W solar panel is one of the most portable solar generators around. 

When will these deals expire?

