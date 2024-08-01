Join BJ's Wholesale Club for $20 (save $35)

Stack Social

If you live near a BJ's Wholesale Club and have been thinking about buying a membership, now is a great time: New members can buy an annual membership for just $20 (reg. $55) through this Stack Social deal -- saving you 63%.

BJ's is similar to Costco and Sam's Club (both of which also are offering membership deals right now through the links provided), in that you can save up to 25% off grocery store prices on fresh foods, produce, deli, household items, tech, toys, furniture, and more, often by buying in bulk. BJ's Gas also offers cheaper prices than regular gas stations, and offers additional savings through BJ's Fuel Saver Program. There are over 210 BJ's Wholesale Club locations in the US, across 17 states.

This deal is only open to new BJ's members. By signing up, you do agree to auto-renew your membership at its regular price the following year -- so you'll have to cancel before the year is up if you don't want to do so.

You can shop online and get free curbside pickup or same-day delivery in many areas, and find digital coupons.

Don't miss this chance to become a BJ's Wholesale Club member at a big discount.

