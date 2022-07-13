The Bakebros outdoor pizza oven is now 30% off for Prime Day

There are only hours left on Amazon Prime Day deals, and this one is worth snagging. You can get the Bakebros outdoor pizza oven for $120 off.
This pizza oven is rarely on sale below $300, and right now you can buy it for $280 thanks to Amazon Prime Day.
The oven reaches a high temperature of over 932ºF to make authentic 12-inch Neapolitan pizzas in just 60 seconds. It even comes with a pizza stone, a pizza peel, and a thermometer so you can make the perfect pie in your backyard.
In addition, it has legs that fold and comes with a carrying case, so you can bring the pizza party with you wherever you go.
