'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
The 10 best kitchen appliance deals ahead of Amazon Prime Day
We're just one week away from Amazon Prime Day, the retailer's annual sale, happening July 16 and 17. Prime members will get discounts on pretty much everything, including plenty of kitchen gadgets -- if you're not a member, you can sign up for a free trial
Amazon is promoting some deals early, so if you're in the midst of a culinary spruce-up, look no further: We've gathered the best kitchen appliance deals available now, on everything from blenders and air fryers to novelty ice cream makers.
We've sifted through Amazon to find the best Prime Day kitchen appliance deals to shop now, complete with thorough research, if not hands-on testing, from our team of experts. Be sure to check back in for updates, as we'll keep adding discounts and deals to this page as we find them.
Also: The best Prime Day deals right now
Best kitchen appliance deals for Amazon Prime Day 2024
- Instant Pot Duo Plus 9-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker for $75 (save $55): ZDNET ranked this the best Instant Pot you can buy, and not just because it comes with a recipe-packed app.
- COSORI Air Fryer 9-in-1 for $90 (save $30): You can cook (and crisp) pretty much anything in this six-quart air fryer, which is $30 off ahead of Prime Day. Plus, this one is from the brand that topped our best air fryers list, and the mini version is our staff favorite.
- COSORI Air Fryer Compact for $80 (save $20): If you're low on space, a slightly smaller fryer is also on sale for $20 off.
- Keurig K-Classic Coffee Maker for $80 (save $70): This single-serve coffee maker is almost 50% off ahead of Prime Day.
- Keurig K-Mini Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker for $60 (save $40): For a small-counter-friendly alternative, try the Keurig Mini for $40 off before Prime Day.
- KitchenAid Classic Series 4.5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer: This mixer is one of ZDNET editor Sabrina Ortiz's first apartment essentials -- she swears by the quality, which means it's sure to hold up through multiple moves.
- Instant Pot Instant Stand Mixer Pro for $200 (save $100): If you're not ready to splurge for a KitchenAid yet, this stand mixer from Instant Pot is $50 cheaper and comes with 10 speeds, multiple attachments, and a digital interface.
- Ninja Blender and Food Processor Combo for $150 (save $90): Make all your smoothies, shakes, and more in this powerful Ninja that promises no stalling.
- Nespresso Vertuo Plus Deluxe Coffee and Espresso Maker by De'Longhi for $139 (save $61): This machine is what made ZDNET editor Sabrina Ortiz start drinking her morning coffee at home -- you can get it now for 30% off ahead of Prime Day.
- GE 2 Slice Stainless Steel Toaster for $39 (save $11): This toaster has extra-wide slots for toasting bagels.
- Current price: $40
- Original price: $60
A convenient and easy-to-clean oven for quick, automated cooking, this mini Cosori air fryer is a staff favorite. It's the quietest of all of Cosori's models and is perfect for busy schedules and small kitchens. ZDNET associate editor Min Shin says she cooks with it more than three times a week, and has successfully made everything from proteins like salmon and chicken to vegetables and even a cake (desperate times). Just prepare your ingredients, pick a time and temperature, and hit the start button.
- Current price: $350
- Original price: $110
If you've been waiting to level up your cooking and baking with a KitchenAid, now is the time. This one comes in over 20 colors, a removable bowl for easy cleaning, stainless steel finishes, and, of course, a cult following. It includes several main attachments, but KitchenAid has more to choose from should you need a pasta maker or food grinder. ZDNET associate editor Nina Raemont calls this stand mixer her "secret weapon", especially for mashed potatoes, pie filling, and more around the holidays.
- Current price: $70
- Original price: $100
This stainless steel and glass coffee maker comes with two brew strengths for variety and can be programmed 24 hours in advance, so you can set it and forget it for the next day. The small batch function ensures your coffee won't be watered down even if you're making less than 14 cups. This coffee maker also comes with a freshness timer, a Ninja scoop, and a warming plate that keeps your coffee hot for up to four hours, with three temperature settings to choose from.
- Current price: $38
- Original price: $50
Besides just being charming, this tabletop slushie machine features stainless steel blades for a fluffy texture and includes a safety switch. Use it with Nostalgia's snow cone kits for a summer afternoon treat or barbecue activity.
- Current price: $150
- Original price: $240
This blender claims to be stall-proof with a 1600-peak-watt motor, and has a built-in tamper for powerfully blending smoothie bowls and nut butter with little added liquid. It comes with seven settings for making concentrated extractions, food processing, or even making dough with a single touch.
More Prime Day 2024 kitchen appliance deals
- Silonn Countertop Ice Maker for $89 (save $21): The perfect addition to a heatwave-prone summer, especially if your freezer is overflowing. The ZDNET team uses this ice maker in the office, and can confirm it comes in very handy during these sweltering months.
- Ninja CW102BL Foodi NeverStick PossiblePan for $80 (save $50): This multi-tool set is nonstick, oven-safe, and $50 off.
- Nostalgia Electric Ice Cream Maker for $40 (save $10): Another frozen treat tool for the summer, this makes homemade ice cream, gelato, and frozen yogurt in 20 minutes.
- Vacuum Sealer Machine for $70 (save $50): Keep your food fresher for longer with this vacuum sealer, normally $120.
- Homecraft 3-Quart Iced Coffee and Tea Maker for $30 (save $20): Prep all your hot weather drinks in this easy-to-use brewer for $20 off.
FAQs
When is Amazon Prime Day 2024?
This year, Amazon is giving everyone discounts galore on July 16 and 17. The sale extravaganza applies to all kinds of items, including home devices, tech, and kitchen gadgets, so it's an ideal time to consider upgrading that cooking appliance that's been on its last legs for a while in favor of a shiny new toy. But beware of brands that take advantage of the frenzy, claiming to discount items when they haven't actually lowered their prices.
Are kitchen appliances really cheaper on Prime Day?
Absolutely. Tons of brands, including household names like Ninja, KitchenAid, Instant Pot, and Keurig, take Prime Day as an opportunity to discount some of their appliances, sometimes by as much as 40%. While some companies may inflate prices before they drop them to make them look more appealing, many of these deals are on appliances ZDNET has reviewed in the past, so our team has a good sense of their baseline prices and value.
How did we choose these Prime Day deals?
ZDNET only writes about deals we want to buy -- devices and products we desire, need, or would recommend. Our experts looked for deals that were at least 20% off (or are hardly ever on sale), using established price comparison tools and trackers to determine whether the deal is actually on sale and how frequently it drops.
We also looked over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the deals we're recommending. Our recommendations may also be based on our own testing -- in addition to extensive research and comparison shopping. The goal is to deliver the most accurate advice to help you shop smarter.