We're just one week away from Amazon Prime Day, the retailer's annual sale, happening July 16 and 17. Prime members will get discounts on pretty much everything, including plenty of kitchen gadgets -- if you're not a member, you can sign up for a free trial

Amazon is promoting some deals early, so if you're in the midst of a culinary spruce-up, look no further: We've gathered the best kitchen appliance deals available now, on everything from blenders and air fryers to novelty ice cream makers.

We've sifted through Amazon to find the best Prime Day kitchen appliance deals to shop now, complete with thorough research, if not hands-on testing, from our team of experts. Be sure to check back in for updates, as we'll keep adding discounts and deals to this page as we find them.

Best kitchen appliance deals for Amazon Prime Day 2024

Cosori Small Air Fryer Oven for $40 Save $20 Cosori/ZDNET Current price: $40

Original price: $60 A convenient and easy-to-clean oven for quick, automated cooking, this mini Cosori air fryer is a staff favorite. It's the quietest of all of Cosori's models and is perfect for busy schedules and small kitchens. ZDNET associate editor Min Shin says she cooks with it more than three times a week, and has successfully made everything from proteins like salmon and chicken to vegetables and even a cake (desperate times). Just prepare your ingredients, pick a time and temperature, and hit the start button. View now at Amazon

KitchenAid Stand Mixer for $350 Save $110 KitchenAid/ZDNET Current price: $350

Original price: $110 If you've been waiting to level up your cooking and baking with a KitchenAid, now is the time. This one comes in over 20 colors, a removable bowl for easy cleaning, stainless steel finishes, and, of course, a cult following. It includes several main attachments, but KitchenAid has more to choose from should you need a pasta maker or food grinder. ZDNET associate editor Nina Raemont calls this stand mixer her "secret weapon", especially for mashed potatoes, pie filling, and more around the holidays. View now at Amazon

Ninja DCM201BK Programmable XL 14-Cup Coffee Maker Pro for $70 Save $30 Radhika Rajkumar/ZDNET Current price: $70

Original price: $100 This stainless steel and glass coffee maker comes with two brew strengths for variety and can be programmed 24 hours in advance, so you can set it and forget it for the next day. The small batch function ensures your coffee won't be watered down even if you're making less than 14 cups. This coffee maker also comes with a freshness timer, a Ninja scoop, and a warming plate that keeps your coffee hot for up to four hours, with three temperature settings to choose from. View now at Amazon

Nostalgia Snow Cone Shaved Ice Machine for $38 Save $12 Radhika Current price: $38

Original price: $50 Besides just being charming, this tabletop slushie machine features stainless steel blades for a fluffy texture and includes a safety switch. Use it with Nostalgia's snow cone kits for a summer afternoon treat or barbecue activity. View now at Amazon

Ninja Foodi Blender and Food Processor Combo for $150 Save $90 Radhika Rajkumar/ZDNET Current price: $150

Original price: $240 This blender claims to be stall-proof with a 1600-peak-watt motor, and has a built-in tamper for powerfully blending smoothie bowls and nut butter with little added liquid. It comes with seven settings for making concentrated extractions, food processing, or even making dough with a single touch. View now at Amazon

More Prime Day 2024 kitchen appliance deals

FAQs

When is Amazon Prime Day 2024?

This year, Amazon is giving everyone discounts galore on July 16 and 17. The sale extravaganza applies to all kinds of items, including home devices, tech, and kitchen gadgets, so it's an ideal time to consider upgrading that cooking appliance that's been on its last legs for a while in favor of a shiny new toy. But beware of brands that take advantage of the frenzy, claiming to discount items when they haven't actually lowered their prices.

Are kitchen appliances really cheaper on Prime Day?

Absolutely. Tons of brands, including household names like Ninja, KitchenAid, Instant Pot, and Keurig, take Prime Day as an opportunity to discount some of their appliances, sometimes by as much as 40%. While some companies may inflate prices before they drop them to make them look more appealing, many of these deals are on appliances ZDNET has reviewed in the past, so our team has a good sense of their baseline prices and value.

How did we choose these Prime Day deals?

ZDNET only writes about deals we want to buy -- devices and products we desire, need, or would recommend. Our experts looked for deals that were at least 20% off (or are hardly ever on sale), using established price comparison tools and trackers to determine whether the deal is actually on sale and how frequently it drops.

We also looked over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the deals we're recommending. Our recommendations may also be based on our own testing -- in addition to extensive research and comparison shopping. The goal is to deliver the most accurate advice to help you shop smarter.