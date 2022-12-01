'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Thanks to Top Chef and Gordon Ramsey, there are many aspiring chefs and foodies out there that love to indulge in the best food and drinks available. Whether it is a holiday, a birthday, or just because, a food and drink subscription can be the perfect way to celebrate someone with the gift of sustenance.
You can find food and drink subscriptions that specialize in just about everything: from wine to cheese to hot sauce to even locally sourced foods.
But which one to get? We combed the market to find the best food and drink subscriptions available today, so you can get to ordering without delay.
Subscription options: 12 months: $900 | 6 months: $450 | 3 months: $250 | Monthly: $85
Goldbelly is not the cheapest option, but it is the most varied, offering you access to your favorite restaurants across the country. Comb through the menus for bakeries, cafes, bistros, and chocolatiers offering yummy surprises, both sweet and savory. From steaks to pie, you will find everything you want at Goldbelly. Each box serves four, so you will have enough to share with the whole family.
You'll find options like Brooklyn's Blackout Cake, a Maine Lobster Roll Kit from The Clam Shack, or order a potsticker sampler directly from Chef Ming Tsai.
Subscription options: 12 months: $290 | 6 months: $110 | Monthly: $60
For the person with a refined palate, consider Flaviar Whiskey. It provides custom packages each month with curated tasting boxes created just for you. This can include not only whiskey but other spirits, too, for a more well-rounded selection. Members get special access to Flaviar Originals and other exclusive spirits. There are also live events, on-demand virtual tastings, and plenty of educational content to teach you everything you need to know about whiskey.
Choose from whiskey packages that include exciting picks like Penderyn World Whiskey, Koval Bourbon, Cotswolds Gin, and Madre Mezcal.
Subscription options: 2 meals for 2 people: $13 each | 2 meals for 4 people: $10.50 each | 6 meals for 4 people: $8.69 each
This writer loves Martha Stewart's Marley Spoon, using the service happily for quite some time. The concept is simple: you choose from a variety of recipes each week, and Marley Spoon will deliver everything you need to create a delicious meal, you will need to provide the basics, such as oil and butter, but you can count on fresh produce and creative menus that keep you coming back every time.
You'll be able to enjoy dishes like sumac chicken thighs, a sesame stir fry, and apricot-stuffed pork tenderloin. Vegetarians aren't left out, either, with options like black bean and corn chimichangas, dan dan noodles, and Indian butter chickpeas.
Subscription options: Classic Cheese of the Month: $63 per month | Cheesemonger's Picks of the Month: $75 | Cheese Board of the Month: $113 per month
Murray's Cheese is the go-to gift subscription for the cheese enthusiast in your life. Perfect for newcomers or more experienced tasters, this subscription offers a monthly rotating selection of different cheeses, including cheddar, brie, gouda, and other popular types. It works with both domestic and international producers for a selection that is hard to beat.
You can recieve monthly boxes that include picks like Young Goat Gouda, Mimolette 18 Month, Murray's High Plains Cheddar, or the Truffle Brie, available right in time for the holidays. There is also a selection of other items, like bacon, pate, prosciutto, and sausages.
Subscription options: Monthly, 3 boxes: $69 | Bi-Monthly, 3 boxes: $69 | Tri-Monthly, 4 boxes: $99
There is nothing so soothing as a cup of tea, and this subscription is sure to bring warmth and comfort to your chosen recipient. Here are expertly curated selections that are chosen for you based on teas available from the world's leading purveyors. Tea Runners will do the heavy lifting for you, too, sending an email on Christmas morning to let your family or friends know of their gift.
Enjoy exclusive blends and favorites like Lemon Drop Black, Earl Grey Lavender, Lavender Raspberry Honeybush, and Mystic Mint.
We love Goldbelly for its wide selection of subscriptions and products. There is nothing more certain than the gift of sustenance, and Goldbelly makes it easy so you can find something for everyone.
To see how it compares, here is an overview of the best food and drink subscriptions to give.
Food and Drink Subscription
Starting Cost
Primary focus
Goldbelly
$85
Food, food gifts
Flaviar Spirits Club
$60
Whiskey, spirits
Martha Sweet & Marley Spoon
$62
Weekly meal kits
Murray's Cheese
$63
Cheese
TeaRunners
$99
Tea
It really depends if you're looking for a specific food or drink, what special features come in a box, and what price you're willing to spend on the subscription. We can help you find the best food and drink subscription to give your loved one with our expert recommendations.
Choose this food and drink gift subscription...
If you want...
Goldbelly
A little bit of everything
Flaviar Spirits Club
A monthly whiskey tasting
Martha Sweet & Marley Spoon
To please the home chef
Murray's Cheese
Something for the cheese lover in your life
TeaRunners
To buy a gift for a tea aficionado
To find the best food and drink subscriptions, we considered several factors, including these.
Type of item: There are many different types of food and drink subscriptions, whether it is BBQ, steak, wine, or whiskey. We looked at subscriptions from all areas to find the very best.
Appeal: We also considered how popular each item is and its demand on the market. We took into account what will simplify your life or enhance it.
Subscription types: There are many different options for the food and drink subscription, whether it is set up monthly, every three months, or every year.
Cost: We kept price in mind to find the best affordable food and drink subscriptions that fit a wide variety of budgets.
A food and drink subscription is a service that provides specialty products on a recurring basis. You can choose to gift one time or on a monthly basis based on the specific subscription service.
From BBQ to steaks and from tea to coffee, there is no limit to the type of food and drink subscription you can find. With so many to choose from, it can quickly get overwhelming, which is why we choose the very best food and drink subscriptions to give as gifts.
A food and drink subscription can vary wildly in cost, depending on the service, product, and frequency of your delivery. Our picks for the best food and drink subscriptions to give range from $60 to $100 in starting costs.
There are plenty of subscription boxes you can give as gifts, especially as the market has grown in recent years. In our search, we also found these fun options that are perfect for the adventurous palate.