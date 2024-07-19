'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
The 15+ best Prime Day kitchen appliance deals that you can still buy
Amazon Prime Day might be over, but there are several deals still available on the site for Prime members. If you're not a member but want to be ready to go for next year, you can sign up for a free trial.
If you're in the midst of a culinary spruce-up, it's not too late: We've gathered the best kitchen appliance deals still available after Amazon Prime Day -- everything from blenders and air fryers to novelty ice cream makers, complete with thorough research, if not hands-on testing, from our team of experts.
Also: The best Prime Day deals still live
Check back often for updates, as we'll keep adding discounts and deals to this page as we find them.
Best kitchen appliance deals for Amazon Prime Day 2024 still available
- COSORI Air Fryer Compact for $80 (save $20): If you're low on space, a slightly smaller fryer is also on sale for $20 off.
- Keurig K-Mini Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker for $60 (save $40): For a small-counter-friendly alternative, try the Keurig Mini for $40 off.
- Goodful All-In-One Pot in Terracotta for $26 (save $14): This nonstick, dishwasher-safe Dutch oven is still almost 40% off.
- Ninja AF150AMZ Air Fryer XL for $140 (save $20): If you haven't hopped on the air fryer train yet, this is a great place to start, since it's beloved by ZDNET editor Sabrina Ortiz -- and it's still 44% off.
- COSORI Air Fryer 9-in-1 for $86 (save $34): You can cook (and crisp) most anything in this six-quart air fryer from the brand that topped our best air fryers list. The mini version is a staff favorite.
- KitchenAid Classic Series 4.5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer for $250 (save $80): This mixer is one of ZDNET editor Sabrina Ortiz's first apartment essentials -- she swears by the quality, which means it's certain to hold up through multiple moves.
- Instant Pot Instant Stand Mixer Pro for $200 (save $100): If you're not ready to splurge for a KitchenAid, this stand mixer from Instant Pot is $50 cheaper and comes with 10 speeds, multiple attachments, and a digital interface.
- Ninja Blender and Food Processor Combo for $150 (save $90): Make all your smoothies, shakes, and more in this powerful Ninja that promises no stalling.
- Nespresso Vertuo Pop+ Deluxe Coffee and Espresso Machine by De'Longhi for $122 (save $27): A similar machine in this line is what made ZDNET editor Sabrina Ortiz start drinking her morning coffee at home -- get this one and a milk frother for $130, or 35% off.
- Current price: $40
- Original price: $60
A convenient and easy-to-clean oven for quick, automated cooking, this mini Cosori air fryer is a staff favorite. It's the quietest of all of Cosori's models and is perfect for busy schedules and small kitchens. ZDNET associate editor Min Shin says she cooks with it more than three times a week, and has successfully made everything from proteins like salmon and chicken to vegetables and even a cake (desperate times). Just prepare your ingredients, pick a time and temperature, and hit the start button.
- Current price: $350
- Original price: $450
If you've been waiting to level up your cooking and baking with a KitchenAid, now is the time. This one comes in over 20 colors, has a removable bowl for easy cleaning, stainless steel finishes, and a cult following. It includes several main attachments, but KitchenAid has more to choose from should you need a pasta maker or food grinder. ZDNET associate editor Nina Raemont calls this stand mixer her "secret weapon", especially for mashed potatoes, pie filling, and more around the holidays.
- Current price: $38
- Original price: $50
Besides being charming, this tabletop slushie machine features stainless steel blades for a fluffy texture and includes a safety switch. Use it with Nostalgia's snow cone kits for a summer afternoon treat or barbecue activity.
- Current price: $150
- Original price: $240
This blender claims to be stall-proof with a 1,600-peak-watt motor, and has a built-in tamper for powerfully blending smoothie bowls and nut butter with little added liquid. It comes with seven settings for concentrated extractions, food processing, or even making dough with a single touch.
More Prime Day 2024 kitchen appliance deals
- Silonn Countertop Ice Maker for $89 (save $21): This is the perfect addition to a heatwave-prone summer, especially if your freezer is overflowing. The ZDNET team uses this ice maker in the office, and can confirm it comes in very handy during these sweltering months.
- Ninja CW102BL Foodi NeverStick PossiblePan in Macaron Blue for $80 (save $50): This multi-tool set is nonstick, oven-safe, and 24% off.
- Ninja NC501 CREAMi Deluxe 11-in-1 Ice Cream Maker (two 24 oz pints) for $220 (save $30): This Ninja comes with two 24-ounce pints for making extra of your favorite frozen treat, whether it's gelato or a keto protein smoothie.
- Vacuum Sealer Machine for $85 (save $35): Keep your food fresher longer with this vacuum sealer, normally $120.
FAQs
When is Amazon Prime Day 2024?
This year, Amazon gave everyone discounts galore on July 16 and July 17. The sale extravaganza applied to all kinds of items, including home devices, tech, and kitchen gadgets, making it an ideal time to consider upgrading that cooking appliance that's been on its last legs for a while in favor of a shiny new toy. But beware of brands that take advantage of the frenzy, claiming to discount items when they haven't actually lowered their prices.
Are kitchen appliances really cheaper on Prime Day?
Absolutely. Tons of brands, including household names like Ninja, KitchenAid, Instant Pot, and Keurig, take Prime Day as an opportunity to discount some of their appliances, sometimes by as much as 40%. While some companies may inflate prices before they drop them to make them look more appealing, many of these deals are on appliances ZDNET has reviewed in the past, so our team has a good sense of their baseline prices and value.
How did we choose these Prime Day deals?
ZDNET only writes about deals we want to buy -- devices and products we desire, need, or would recommend. Our experts look for deals that are at least 20% off (or are hardly ever on sale), using established price comparison tools and trackers to determine whether the product is actually on sale and how frequently its price drops.
We also review customer reviews to learn what matters to real people who already own and use the deals we recommend. Our recommendations may also be based on our own testing, extensive research, and comparison shopping. The goal is to deliver the most accurate advice to help you shop smarter.
Are there different kitchen appliance deals on Prime Day 2?
In short, yes and no. Invite-only Prime deals -- or Lightning Deals -- may be different each day. Amazon confirmed last month that new deals may surface as often as every five minutes on the site. As always, deals only last as long as Amazon decides, with Lightning Deals offering a countdown to their expiration, and other deals' longevity depending on how fast products sell out (or don't). It's likely that as long as stock remains, many of the deals from Day 1 will remain live for Day 2, including deals on popular Amazon products such as laptops, Fire TVs, Kindles, Fire tablets, and Echo devices.
When is the next chance to get sweet deals on kitchen appliances?
Amazon Prime Day is over until next year, but until then, there will be plenty of opportunities to get your most coveted kitchen appliances for less. Best Buy, Walmart, and other retailers are bound to have some deals, and you can count on the ZDNET team to find them just in time for you.
What are the best Prime Day 2024 deals still available?
ZDNET's experts searched through Prime Day sales to find the best discounts by category. These are the best deals still live now that the sale is over:
- Best Prime Day deals
- Best Prime Day laptop deals
- Best Prime Day tablet deals
- Best Prime Day TV deals
- Best Prime Day phone deals
- Best Prime Day headphone deals
- Best Prime Day robot vacuum deals
- Best Prime Day Apple deals
- Best Prime Day Samsung deals
- Best Prime Day monitor deals
- Best Prime Day Kindle deals
- Best Prime Day Fire TV deals
- Best Prime Day Echo device deals
- Best Prime Day security camera deals
- Best Prime Day gaming deals
- Best Prime Day Nintendo deals
- Best Prime Day weird tech deals
You can also find the best Amazon Prime Day deals still available by price:
And the best deals from other retailers this week: