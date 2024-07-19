Amazon Prime Day might be over, but there are several deals still available on the site for Prime members. If you're not a member but want to be ready to go for next year, you can sign up for a free trial.

If you're in the midst of a culinary spruce-up, it's not too late: We've gathered the best kitchen appliance deals still available after Amazon Prime Day -- everything from blenders and air fryers to novelty ice cream makers, complete with thorough research, if not hands-on testing, from our team of experts.

Also: The best Prime Day deals still live

Check back often for updates, as we'll keep adding discounts and deals to this page as we find them.

Best kitchen appliance deals for Amazon Prime Day 2024 still available

Cosori Small Air Fryer Oven for $40 Save $20 Cosori/ZDNET Current price: $40

Original price: $60 A convenient and easy-to-clean oven for quick, automated cooking, this mini Cosori air fryer is a staff favorite. It's the quietest of all of Cosori's models and is perfect for busy schedules and small kitchens. ZDNET associate editor Min Shin says she cooks with it more than three times a week, and has successfully made everything from proteins like salmon and chicken to vegetables and even a cake (desperate times). Just prepare your ingredients, pick a time and temperature, and hit the start button. View now at Amazon

KitchenAid Stand Mixer for $350 Save $100 KitchenAid/ZDNET Current price: $350

Original price: $450 If you've been waiting to level up your cooking and baking with a KitchenAid, now is the time. This one comes in over 20 colors, has a removable bowl for easy cleaning, stainless steel finishes, and a cult following. It includes several main attachments, but KitchenAid has more to choose from should you need a pasta maker or food grinder. ZDNET associate editor Nina Raemont calls this stand mixer her "secret weapon", especially for mashed potatoes, pie filling, and more around the holidays. View now at Amazon

Nostalgia Snow Cone Shaved Ice Machine for $38 Save $12 Radhika Current price: $38

Original price: $50 Besides being charming, this tabletop slushie machine features stainless steel blades for a fluffy texture and includes a safety switch. Use it with Nostalgia's snow cone kits for a summer afternoon treat or barbecue activity. View now at Amazon

Ninja Foodi Blender and Food Processor Combo for $150 Save $90 Radhika Rajkumar/ZDNET Current price: $150

Original price: $240 This blender claims to be stall-proof with a 1,600-peak-watt motor, and has a built-in tamper for powerfully blending smoothie bowls and nut butter with little added liquid. It comes with seven settings for concentrated extractions, food processing, or even making dough with a single touch. View now at Amazon

More Prime Day 2024 kitchen appliance deals

FAQs

When is Amazon Prime Day 2024?

This year, Amazon gave everyone discounts galore on July 16 and July 17. The sale extravaganza applied to all kinds of items, including home devices, tech, and kitchen gadgets, making it an ideal time to consider upgrading that cooking appliance that's been on its last legs for a while in favor of a shiny new toy. But beware of brands that take advantage of the frenzy, claiming to discount items when they haven't actually lowered their prices.

Are kitchen appliances really cheaper on Prime Day?

Absolutely. Tons of brands, including household names like Ninja, KitchenAid, Instant Pot, and Keurig, take Prime Day as an opportunity to discount some of their appliances, sometimes by as much as 40%. While some companies may inflate prices before they drop them to make them look more appealing, many of these deals are on appliances ZDNET has reviewed in the past, so our team has a good sense of their baseline prices and value.

How did we choose these Prime Day deals?

ZDNET only writes about deals we want to buy -- devices and products we desire, need, or would recommend. Our experts look for deals that are at least 20% off (or are hardly ever on sale), using established price comparison tools and trackers to determine whether the product is actually on sale and how frequently its price drops.

We also review customer reviews to learn what matters to real people who already own and use the deals we recommend. Our recommendations may also be based on our own testing, extensive research, and comparison shopping. The goal is to deliver the most accurate advice to help you shop smarter.

Are there different kitchen appliance deals on Prime Day 2?

In short, yes and no. Invite-only Prime deals -- or Lightning Deals -- may be different each day. Amazon confirmed last month that new deals may surface as often as every five minutes on the site. As always, deals only last as long as Amazon decides, with Lightning Deals offering a countdown to their expiration, and other deals' longevity depending on how fast products sell out (or don't). It's likely that as long as stock remains, many of the deals from Day 1 will remain live for Day 2, including deals on popular Amazon products such as laptops, Fire TVs, Kindles, Fire tablets, and Echo devices.

When is the next chance to get sweet deals on kitchen appliances?

Amazon Prime Day is over until next year, but until then, there will be plenty of opportunities to get your most coveted kitchen appliances for less. Best Buy, Walmart, and other retailers are bound to have some deals, and you can count on the ZDNET team to find them just in time for you.

