The best robot vacuum and mop combos: 2-in-1 cleaning machines

You no longer have to put in that elbow grease to clean your home. Instead, consider one of these best robot vacuum mops that utilize technology like LiDAR and AI to clean your home for you.
Written by Lena Borrelli, Contributing Writer on
Reviewed by Allison Murray

Vacuuming and mopping are a part of life when you want a clean home, but it can be an incredibly cumbersome task if you do not have the right tools. Not only is it time consuming, but you also need the right vacuum and a reliable mop to clean your floors. 

With the emergence of smart technology, the game has changed. No longer do you have to break your back vacuuming and mopping your whole home, and buying two separate products to do so. Instead, let a robot vacuum mop do it all for you. 

We've rounded up the best robot vacuum mops to consider so you can sit back, relax, and let technology clean your home for you. 

Bissell SpinWave 2-in-1 Robotic Mop and Vacuum

Best robot vacuum mop overall
Bissell SpinWave 2-in-1 Robotic Mop and Vacuum
Pros & Cons
Pros
  • Big battery
  • Quiet operation
  • Avoids carpet
Cons
  • Lacks voice control
  • Struggles with corners
More Details

Tech specs: Battery life: 2.2 hours | Wi-Fi: Yes | Surfaces: Low pile carpet, area rugs, bare floors, hard floors, sealed wood floors

The Bissell SpinWave 2-in-1 Robotic Mop and Vacuum is our pick for the best overall robot vacuum mop. With a two-tank system, it uses rotating scrubbing mop pads to clean and connects via Wi-Fi to customize navigation. 

Also convenient is that it works on a wide variety of flooring, including low pile carpet, area rugs, bare floors, hard floors, and sealed wood floors. In all, you get a better clean than you would had you gone the manual route. Plus, your purchase helps save homeless pets through the Bissell Pet Foundation. 

View now at AmazonView now at TargetView now at Walmart

Dreametech W10 Robot Vacuum Cleaner and Mop

Best robot vacuum mop for large areas
DREAMETECH W10 Robot Vacuum Cleaner and Mop
Pros & Cons
Pros
  • Automatically avoids carpet
  • Self-drying
  • Strong suction
Cons
  • Must empty dust canister manually
  • Obstacle detection could use some improvement
More Details

Tech specs: Battery life: 3.5 hours | Wi-Fi: Yes | Surfaces: Hard floor, carpet, wood, stone, marble

The Dreametech W10 Robot Vacuum Cleaner and Mop uses a new 19.2cm ultra-long roller brush with 4000Pa ultra-large suction force. An anti-entanglement design means your robot gets stuck less, and when it comes time to dry, this unit uses hot air to get the job done quickly. 

It is a little more limited in the types of surfaces it can cover, safely handling hard flooring, carpet, wood, stone, and marble. 

Read the review: Dreame Bot W10 self-cleaning robot vacuum and mop: superb cleaning and mopping from an almost perfect vacuum

View now at AmazonView now at Walmart

Ecovacs Deebot X1 Omni

Best robot vacuum mop for pet owners
Ecovacs Deebot X1 Omni
Pros & Cons
Pros
  • Self-emptying
  • AI capability
  • Voice assistant
Cons
  • Pricey
  • Requires a large footprint
More Details

Tech specs: Battery life: 2.4 hours | Wi-Fi: Yes | Surfaces: All floor types

The Ecovacs Deebot X1 Omni has excellent suction power at 5000Pa, making it a perfect fit to tackle the pet hair in your home. Using TrueMapping to navigate its way, Deebot's Turbo rotating mopping system tackles stains and debris, while AIVI 3D Technology is able to identify obstacles above two inches in height, even in darkness. It also has voice commands to help cover those troublesome spots. When it is full, it returns home to empty itself before resuming cleaning. 

Read the review: Ecovacs Deebot X1 Omni cleans great but comes with a huge docking station

View now at AmazonView now at Best Buy

Eufy RoboVac L70 Hybrid

Best robot vacuum mop for navigation
EUFY RoboVac L70 Hybrid
Pros & Cons
Pros
  • Affordable
  • Laser navigation
  • Smart technology
Cons
  • Short battery life
  • No self-emptying dust bin
More Details

Tech specs: Battery life: 2.5 hours | Wi-Fi: Yes | Surfaces: Hardwood, tile, laminate floors and medium-pile carpets

The Eufy RoboVac L70 Hybrid uses its own iPath Laser Navigation to help it find its way. AI map technology means that you can set specific boundaries and navigate specific areas for more control over cleaning. It works on a variety of surfaces, like hardwood, tile, and carpet, and has an extended 2.5-hour run-time. 

Its suction power is just 2200Pa, but you can feel secure in the unit's incorporated drop-sensing and anti-collision technology that keeps it safe.

View now at WalmartView now at Amazon

Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra

Best splurge robot vacuum mop
Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra
Pros & Cons
Pros
  • Self-emptying and washing
  • Unique carpet detection
  • AI technology
Cons
  • Pricey
  • Short battery life
More Details

Tech specs: Battery life: 3 hours | Wi-Fi: Yes | Surfaces: Hard floor, carpet, wood, tile

Roborock's S7 MaxV Ultra uses ReactiveAI 2.0 Obstacle Avoidance to ensure that your home's belongings stay safe during cleaning. When the unit gets full, it automatically returns to base to wash the mop, empty dust and water, and then refill before finishing the job. Because of this, it can accommodate up to 3,230 square feet - a lot for any robot vacuum mop. It can handle your home's hardwood floors, carpet, and tile.

Read the review: Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra review: Most trustworthy robot vacuum and mop ever

View now at AmazonView now at Best BuyView now at Target

What is the best robot vacuum mop?

The best robot vacuum mop is the Bissell SpinWave 2-in-1 Robotic Mop and Vacuum. It is affordable and effective, tackling a wide variety of flooring. 

To see how it compares, here is an overview of the best robot vacuum mops.

Robot vacuum mop

Price

Surface type

Bissell SpinWave 2-in-1 Robotic Mop and Vacuum

$400

Low pile carpet, area rugs, bare floors, hard floors, sealed wood floors

Dreametech W10 Robot Vacuum Cleaner and Mop

$1,000

Hard floor, carpet, wood, stone, marble

Ecovacs Deebot X1 Omni

$1,000

All surfaces

Eufy RoboVac L70 Hybrid

$400

Hardwood, tile, laminate floors and medium-pile carpets

Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra

$1,400

Hard floor, carpet, wood, tile

Which robot vacuum mop is right for you?

To find the best robot vacuum mop for your needs, these are our expert recommendations.

Choose this robot vacuum mop…

If you...

Bissell SpinWave 2-in-1 Robotic Mop and Vacuum

Want the best overall option. 

Dreametech W10 Robot Vacuum Cleaner and Mop

Have a large home to clean.

Ecovacs Deebot X1 Omni

Need something ready to tackle pet hair.

Eufy RoboVac L70 Hybrid

Want a robot vacuum mop that can navigate sharp corners and busy rooms.

Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra

Have a little more to spend.

How did we choose these robot vacuum mops?

To find the very best robot vacuum mops, we used a series of determining factors.

  • Capability: We looked to see what kind of room size each robot vacuum mop can accommodate, ensuring that there is something available for average room sizes.
  • App: Many robot vacuum mops offer a corresponding app, allowing you to track progress, make schedules, and send specific commands right to the unit. 
  • Sound: Vacuums are notoriously noisy, so we looked for the best vacuum mops that are quieter than the usual lot. 
  • Price: Cost is always an important factor, as many shoppers are on a limited budget and do not have unlimited means for a new robot vacuum mop. 

Are robot vacuums and robot mops worth it?

The best robot vacuum mops simplify your life by providing a convenient, time-saving service. It saves you the energy of vacuuming and mopping manually, plus it can get into areas you may not be able to reach.

How do robot vacuum mops work?

Robot vacuums and mops use special technology that allow them to navigate around your home, automatically vacuuming and mopping your floors to a sparkling clean finish. They work either on a schedule or on demand, simplifying your life with the touch of just a few buttons. 

How much do robot vacuum mops cost?

Prices can vary, but the best robot vacuum mops range in cost from less than $300 to around $1,400, depending on the model you choose. 

Are there alternative robot vacuum mops worth considering?

In our search for the best robot vacuum mops, we also found alternative options that may be worth your consideration. Brands like Roborock, iRobot, and Samsung are just some of the other robot vacuum mop alternatives on the market. You can also check out these: 

